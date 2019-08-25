Letter: Speak up for all

Editor:

I want to respond to the great letter to the editor written by Stanley Brown and published in the Courier on Aug. 15.

He stated that when he was 5 years old, he became separated from his parents at the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago. He described how frightened he was, and how desperately he looked for them.

When I was almost 5 years old, in 1953 (just prior to the availability of the Salk Vaccine), I contracted polio. Polio was perceived as a highly contagious disease, so polio patients were hospitalized in strictly quarantined conditions. I lived in a ward of 4- and 5-year-olds where we weren’t allowed to have any visitors. For one month, I never saw anyone that I had ever seen before. We were terrified.

Like Stanley Brown, I want to speak up for all those children who are being separated from their parents by the government, either at our southern border, where children are being held in detention centers, or during ICE raids where parents are being arrested at their workplaces while their children are at school.

Every single person whose heart breaks for these children should contact their elected officials. We should tell them that we don’t want our government to engage in this child abuse.

Tricia Powers

Prescott