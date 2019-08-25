Gone but not forgotten: Giraffe at Out of Africa dies

CAMP VERDE — It won’t be easy for Out of Africa Wildlife Park to replace one of its most popular animals, a 20-year-old kissing giraffe named Kibo, who passed away Tuesday.

Out of Africa is still home to one other giraffe, 18-year-old Pilgrim, who arrived at the park with Kibo almost two decades ago.

It may be a while before the wildlife park can replace Kibo with another male giraffe, explained Ashton Powell, public relations director for the animal park.

First, Out of Africa has to raise funds to pay for Kibo’s latest veterinary bills; and then see if they can find another male giraffe, which will come at a significant cost.

What can’t be replaced is all the affection that park guests are showing Kibo by the huge response on social media, Powell said.

Fans are posting pictures and comments online about how much they liked the giraffe known for eating celery right out of park guests' mouths and with a big kiss.

“It’s slimy,” Powell said.

People “love it,” Powell continued. “It’s an experience. So many people pulling out pictures, sharing their experiences. People are saying that their son sleeps with their stuffed animal Kibo every night.”

Park guests riding on the safari bus can either hand the giraffe the celery or put it in their mouths to get a “giraffe kiss.”

It became so popular, the park began an annual fundraising event and started selling “I kissed a giraffe” T-shirts to raise money for wild giraffe conservation in Africa.

During the past 20 years, thousands of people have gone through the tour and have been kissed by Kibo, Powell said.

“Kibo’s personality was very inquisitive, very curious about everything. Kind of sassy at times.”

Kibo ruled the roost out there among the other animals. “He was the peacemaker,” Powell said.

Ironically, Kibo and Pilgrim had to be kept apart for the past few years because they were fighting, a trait common among mature male giraffes.

Powell said Kibo, at 20 years old, surpassed the age for an average male captive giraffe, which is about 14 years old.

Kibo passed away from complications during a procedure by veterinarians to work on his feet. He died surrounded by the park owners and loving keepers.

Out of Africa Park released the following statement about Kibo: