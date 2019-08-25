OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gone but not forgotten: Giraffe at Out of Africa dies

Animal lovers throughout the county are mourning the loss this week of 20-year-old “Kibo," an Out of Africa Wildlife Park giraffe who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Courtesy photo/Out of Africa Wildlife Park)

Animal lovers throughout the county are mourning the loss this week of 20-year-old “Kibo," an Out of Africa Wildlife Park giraffe who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Courtesy photo/Out of Africa Wildlife Park)

Vyto Starinskas, Verde Independent
Originally Published: August 25, 2019 1:30 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — It won’t be easy for Out of Africa Wildlife Park to replace one of its most popular animals, a 20-year-old kissing giraffe named Kibo, who passed away Tuesday.

Out of Africa is still home to one other giraffe, 18-year-old Pilgrim, who arrived at the park with Kibo almost two decades ago.

It may be a while before the wildlife park can replace Kibo with another male giraffe, explained Ashton Powell, public relations director for the animal park.

First, Out of Africa has to raise funds to pay for Kibo’s latest veterinary bills; and then see if they can find another male giraffe, which will come at a significant cost.

What can’t be replaced is all the affection that park guests are showing Kibo by the huge response on social media, Powell said.

Fans are posting pictures and comments online about how much they liked the giraffe known for eating celery right out of park guests' mouths and with a big kiss.

“It’s slimy,” Powell said.

People “love it,” Powell continued. “It’s an experience. So many people pulling out pictures, sharing their experiences. People are saying that their son sleeps with their stuffed animal Kibo every night.”

Park guests riding on the safari bus can either hand the giraffe the celery or put it in their mouths to get a “giraffe kiss.”

photo

Park guests riding on the safari bus can either hand a giraffe the celery or put it in their mouths to get a “giraffe kiss.” It became so popular, Out of Africa began an annual fundraising event and started selling “I kissed a giraffe” T-shirts to raise money for wild giraffe conservation in Africa. (Out of Africa Wildlife Park)

It became so popular, the park began an annual fundraising event and started selling “I kissed a giraffe” T-shirts to raise money for wild giraffe conservation in Africa.

During the past 20 years, thousands of people have gone through the tour and have been kissed by Kibo, Powell said.

“Kibo’s personality was very inquisitive, very curious about everything. Kind of sassy at times.”

Kibo ruled the roost out there among the other animals. “He was the peacemaker,” Powell said.

Ironically, Kibo and Pilgrim had to be kept apart for the past few years because they were fighting, a trait common among mature male giraffes.

Powell said Kibo, at 20 years old, surpassed the age for an average male captive giraffe, which is about 14 years old.

Kibo passed away from complications during a procedure by veterinarians to work on his feet. He died surrounded by the park owners and loving keepers.

Out of Africa Park released the following statement about Kibo:

"All of the thousands of people who have visited our park since 1999 knew him, loved him and probably had been kissed by him.

"He touched our hearts and reminded us to be silly and to laugh every day, especially when he would sit down in front of the entry gates.

"He had a level of wit and curiosity that surpassed any other friends with which he shared his space. He always drew you in for the kiss and made you feel like a giant kid again.

"Saying farewell to this kind of friend does not happen quickly and in fact, has left many breathless and deeply saddened."

Post by OutOfAfricaPark.

Security Check Required

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blog: Hike Out of Africa in Arizona
Out of Africa to honor popular rhino 'Boom Boom'
Tigers illegally kept at private residence find a new home at Out of Africa park
A Little Taste of Africa
Park show proves you can't take jungle out of the cat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries