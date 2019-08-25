Former Prescott band member Abby Rainey calls 2012 Pearl Harbor trip a unforgettable experience

The Pride of Prescott Marching Band’s Pearl Harbor trip in 2012 is one then-freshman flute player Abby Rainey describes as a life-enriching experience that “helped me grow as a person.”

The now 21-year-old student at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco said it was an unforgettable trip she recalls with clarity, still grateful she was offered such an opportunity.

“It was a huge privilege to represent the state of Arizona,” Abby said.

Abby’s mother, Traci, who accompanied her on that trip as a booster chaperone, is the volunteer organizer for the Pride of Prescott Marching Band and Orchestra trip this year.

For Abby, one of the most memorable events was meeting a Pearl Harbor United States Navy veteran and band director who Prescott High’s Band Director Dan Bradstreet invited to conduct them in one of their smaller performances at the anniversary ceremonies.

Abby, too, said she was awed by the visit to the USS Arizona Memorial where they laid a wreath in the room with the names of all those lost in the surprise Japanese attack on the Pacific fleet.

The day after the attack, Dec. 7, 1941, America declared war in Japan, officially now a participant in World War II.

“It was a really touching moment … really heavy,” Abby recalled of the wreath ceremony. “We all had a moment of silence.”

On the tour of the museum that lays atop the remains of the USS Arizona, the tomb of 1,102 of the 1,177 sailors and Marines assigned to the battleship, Abby recalls seeing the oil residue that still seeps to the surface.

“The history is still there,” she declared.

Her mother said she still gets teary-eyed, particularly when she recalls meeting the Pearl Harbor veteran, a sailor supposed to be aboard the USS Arizona but who ended up on shore that Sunday.

Beyond participating in a living history lesson, and serving as this state’s ambassadors at those ceremonies, Rainey said the band members forge invaluable bonds as they tour the nation’s 50th state.

“There’s lots of pride,” said Rainey, the booster secretary. “For them, it’s not just getting to go to Hawaii, but they really get into the purpose of why they’re going.

“It’s great to see the looks on their faces, their reactions … WOW! That (“ a date which will live in infamy”) was big!”