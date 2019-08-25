OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire crews burn areas near Sheridan Fire to reduce fuels

This photo shows firefighters taking advantage of cooler nighttime conditions to introduce fire into the ponderosa pines in the anticipated path of the Sheridan Fire. By doing this, it helps to reduce the potential for extreme heat and high intensity fire of the advancing fire front during the heat of the day. The Sheridan Fire is burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott and has charred an estimated 9,826 acres. (PNF Facebook Page/Courtesy)

This photo shows firefighters taking advantage of cooler nighttime conditions to introduce fire into the ponderosa pines in the anticipated path of the Sheridan Fire. By doing this, it helps to reduce the potential for extreme heat and high intensity fire of the advancing fire front during the heat of the day. The Sheridan Fire is burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott and has charred an estimated 9,826 acres. (PNF Facebook Page/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 25, 2019 7:18 p.m.

Post by PrescottNF.

Sheridan Fire Update August 25, 2019... - U.S. Forest Service - Prescott National Forest by PrescottNF

Firefighters working the Sheridan Fire took advantage of cooler nighttime conditions to do several controlled burns in the anticipated path of the Sheridan Fire to help reduce fuels, according to a Prescott National Forest press release Sunday afternoon.

By doing this burn, it helps to reduce the potential for extreme heat and high intensity fire of the advancing fire front during the heat of the day, the statement said.

This works to protect the trees from damage or mortality as well as slowing the forward momentum of the fire and creating a buffer for areas ahead of the fire. This also allows firefighters to work more directly and safely in the fire area.

The results of low intensity burning is also beneficial, returning nutrients to the soil and removing competing, unhealthy or non-native or invasive vegetation.

OVERVIEW

The Sheridan Fire is burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott. It was started via lightning Aug. 5 and has charred an estimated 9,826 acres. It is 0% contained.

Approximately 237 personnel are working the fire, including 10 engines, four water tenders, one dozer, three crews and two helicopters.

CURRENT SITUATION

The Sheridan Fire experienced little growth Saturday and into Sunday morning as temperatures have moderated somewhat and humidity has increased as fire in this vegetation type is very sensitive to fluctuations in temperature and humidity.

Crews continue to work on securing and improving control lines and scouting for additional containment opportunities. Roads, trails, and natural barriers are being used as control features. Masticators will continue to work in select areas to clear vegetation to enhance the effectiveness of control features.

Firefighters are continuing to use a helicopter and agency operated drones to monitor fire activity as access to the immediate fire area is limited, mostly due to lack of road access and the rough and rugged terrain.

A closure order remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety

SMOKE

Smoke from the Sheridan was relatively slight yesterday. Smoke may continue to be visible from Prescott and the Tri-City area during the afternoons and into the evening hours but should not be particularly heavy. Smoke impacts extend mainly to the north of the general fire area. Fire operations managers attempt to minimize smoke impacts when and where possible.

A smoke monitor has been installed in Paulden and it is showing air quality to have remained in the “good” range throughout the day yesterday. We will continue to monitor smoke and will post advisories if an unhealthy range is expected or detected.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
What’s that smoke to the west?: Multiple fires burning in ‘natural’ state
Sheridan Fire spreading; command changes, smoke visible

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries