OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dirty diaper hits police officer's car, driver ticketed

mugshot photo
By Monica Brabant
Originally Published: August 25, 2019 11:55 p.m.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stated on twitter that littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket, especially when the diaper hits a police officer's car.

by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the Indianapolis Star that he was heading home after working the Indiana State Fair and wasn't really expecting it. Wheeles said "It hit my car and bounced a couple of times ... it's not something I could really let fly."

His car was not damaged or in need of a car wash after the incident. The litterer was a backseat passenger in the car.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Indiana trooper wins praise for stopping too slow driver
Ex-Cardinals linebacker among 2 killed on highway
Crash leads to fight, stun gun, arrests on Indiana racetrack
Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway
Video: Indiana State Trooper's "turn signal" PSA goes viral

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries