Dirty diaper hits police officer's car, driver ticketed

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stated on twitter that littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket, especially when the diaper hits a police officer's car.

....especially when diaper hits said police officer's car.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the Indianapolis Star that he was heading home after working the Indiana State Fair and wasn't really expecting it. Wheeles said "It hit my car and bounced a couple of times ... it's not something I could really let fly."

His car was not damaged or in need of a car wash after the incident. The litterer was a backseat passenger in the car.