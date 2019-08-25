Dirty diaper hits police officer's car, driver ticketed
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stated on twitter that littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket, especially when the diaper hits a police officer's car.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the Indianapolis Star that he was heading home after working the Indiana State Fair and wasn't really expecting it. Wheeles said "It hit my car and bounced a couple of times ... it's not something I could really let fly."
His car was not damaged or in need of a car wash after the incident. The litterer was a backseat passenger in the car.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
- Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: