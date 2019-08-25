Boy takes mom’s car for German autobahn joyride - again!
BERLIN — An 8-year-old boy got a stern talking-to earlier this week when he took his mom’s Volkswagen for a joyride on the German autobahn, but after pulling the stunt again — hitting speeds of 180 kph (112 mph) — he’s been put into psychological counselling.
Dortmund police said Friday the grade-schooler stole the keys to the Golf around midnight and drove from his hometown Soest to Dortmund, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.
Police say another motorist reported the child driving at high speeds in the city, saying “red lights and driving regulations did not seem to interest” him.
As police searched for the vehicle, the boy drove out of town and crashed into the rear of a parked truck at a rest stop. Nobody was injured but the Golf was badly damaged.
