Amended Bradshaw Hills subdivision tops Prescott Council voting agenda
A 33-lot subdivision that is seeking reduced setbacks, as well as a review of proposed changes to the city’s water policy, are among the issues that will go the Prescott City Council this week.
The council will conduct two meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 27: A 1 p.m. study session, and a 3 p.m. voting session. Both meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.
Topping the voting-session agenda will be consideration of an amended preliminary plat for Bradshaw Hills, a 33-lot subdivision planned in the Bradshaw Drive area.
The council will consider whether to allow reduced setbacks of five feet on the front, sides, and rear of the homes.
Developers say they intended the smaller setbacks when they got initial city approval in June but that an engineer’s error did not properly reflect the intended setbacks.
A city memo notes that the original preliminary plat indicated standard setbacks of 25 feet for the front and rear, and nine feet for the sides.
The amended preliminary plat is going to the City Council without a recommendation from the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission, because the four commissioners who were on hand for the Aug. 8 meeting were unable to come to the needed four-vote majority on a motion to recommend denial.
Residents from the surrounding neighborhood have voiced opposition to the subdivision and to the proposed amended setbacks.
In other action, the council will:
• Continue its discussion of proposed changes to the city’s water policy. The City Council discussions have been going on for weeks on various aspects of the policy changes.
This week’s discussion is expected to review options for council consideration, including the recommendations that have been made by council members during the study session series.
• Hear a report from the Public Works Department on the status of the capital improvement program.
