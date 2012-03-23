Road project underway at Lake Mead National Recreation area
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 3:23 p.m.
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — National Park Service officials say a nearly $5 million project to improve roads is underway within Lake Mead Recreation Area along the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.
The project will include patching, resurfacing and re-marking 75 miles (120 kilometers) of roads and parking ends between the recreation area's northern end and Willow Beach.
Officials say visitors may encounter short delays and limited closures while the work is performed during daylight hours on weekdays through mid-December.
