Prescott Valley Police ask residents to secure homes, cars, report suspicious behavior

A map of the Pronghorn area in Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the Pronghorn Ranch area, near the intersection of Dusty Trail and Prickly Pear Path at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. The caller said he came home to find a suspicious truck parked on Dusty Trail near Prickly path near his home, where he had possibly left his garage door open. The caller said the vehicle sped off when he approached it in his car. (Google Maps screenshot)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 2:49 p.m.

Dusty Trail Way & Prickly Pear Path, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315

Prescott Valley Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the Pronghorn Ranch area, near the intersection of Dusty Trail and Prickly Pear Path at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

The caller said he came home to find a suspicious truck parked on Dusty Trail near Prickly path near his home, where he had possibly left his garage door open. The caller said the vehicle sped off when he approached it in his car.

According to the Prescott Valley Police Facebook page, the caller described the vehicle as a black, mid-sized two-door pickup truck. The truck is possibly five or six years old.

There were no distinguishing marks on the vehicle and no plate information was available. There was a metal ladder rack frame in the bed of the truck.

There was no further information available regarding the truck.

The driver was described as a white male in his twenties, wearing a ball cap. No further information was available regarding the driver.

Upon inspection of the garage, the caller determined that nothing was taken.

"The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages citizens to secure their homes and vehicles when they are away," the department said in a statement. "Unsecured vehicles and homes, especially open garage doors, provide criminals the perfect opportunities to commit crimes."

The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity. We are most effective at preventing crime when we work hand in hand with the community. As always, if you see something, say something.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

