Prescott Public Works Department takes a number of steps to improve traffic flow

While a temporary “pedestrian scramble” in downtown Prescott will likely be the highest-profile of pending traffic changes, it is not the only adjustment in the works.

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth reported this week that his department is looking into about 25 possible changes that came out of a traffic discussion by the Prescott City Council earlier this summer.

A number of those issues have already been addressed with traffic changes, Dotseth said.

Among the changes that have been made on city streets so far:

• A hand rail and no-crossing signs were added at the Sheldon Street/Cortez intersection to deter people from crossing in a sight-challenging area.

• Striping was completed on Lee Boulevard/Yavapai Hills Drive to clarify where traffic should be traveling and define parking spaces with a left-turn lane.

• Four access parking time-restriction signs were removed on Cortez between Goodwin and Carleton.

• The city’s traffic-calming policy is being reviewed by the Prescott Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee for recommendations to the City Council for revision consideration.

• Temporary four-way stops have been added to Larry Caldwell Drive in Walden Ranch to reduce the speeds of cut-through traffic during construction on Highway 89.

• Rectangle Rapid Flashing Beacons have been ordered for installation at Highway 89 and the Willow Lake round-about to improve pedestrian crossing safety.

• A four way stop has been installed at the intersection of Trail Walk and Solstice.

• A new westbound left-turn pocket has been designed and given to the striping contractor for installation at Willis and Granite.

Dotseth said the traffic situation likely will be on a future Prescott City Council agenda for a report on the ongoing progress.