OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Public Works Department takes a number of steps to improve traffic flow

Downtown traffic congestion has been a consistent issue at recent City Council candidate forums. The corner at Gurley and Montezuma streets, which tends to get clogged at the traffic signal, is among the areas of concern. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

Downtown traffic congestion has been a consistent issue at recent City Council candidate forums. The corner at Gurley and Montezuma streets, which tends to get clogged at the traffic signal, is among the areas of concern. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 10:53 p.m.

While a temporary “pedestrian scramble” in downtown Prescott will likely be the highest-profile of pending traffic changes, it is not the only adjustment in the works.

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth reported this week that his department is looking into about 25 possible changes that came out of a traffic discussion by the Prescott City Council earlier this summer.

A number of those issues have already been addressed with traffic changes, Dotseth said.

Among the changes that have been made on city streets so far:

• A hand rail and no-crossing signs were added at the Sheldon Street/Cortez intersection to deter people from crossing in a sight-challenging area.

• Striping was completed on Lee Boulevard/Yavapai Hills Drive to clarify where traffic should be traveling and define parking spaces with a left-turn lane.

• Four access parking time-restriction signs were removed on Cortez between Goodwin and Carleton.

• The city’s traffic-calming policy is being reviewed by the Prescott Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee for recommendations to the City Council for revision consideration.

• Temporary four-way stops have been added to Larry Caldwell Drive in Walden Ranch to reduce the speeds of cut-through traffic during construction on Highway 89.

• Rectangle Rapid Flashing Beacons have been ordered for installation at Highway 89 and the Willow Lake round-about to improve pedestrian crossing safety.

• A four way stop has been installed at the intersection of Trail Walk and Solstice.

• A new westbound left-turn pocket has been designed and given to the striping contractor for installation at Willis and Granite.

Dotseth said the traffic situation likely will be on a future Prescott City Council agenda for a report on the ongoing progress.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Pedestrian Scramble’: Trial configuration set to start on Gurley/Montezuma Sept. 10
Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
Letter: Traffic safety, pedestrian crossings
Road work will not take winter break
New crosswalk in the works for Copper Basin Road

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries