Prescott primary wraps up Tuesday; 41% of voters have already cast ballots

Prescott voters now have just three days left to cast a ballot in the city’s 2019 primary.

And for those who have waited for the last week of the primary season, using the mail to return a ballot is no longer an option.

“Wednesday (Aug. 21) was the last day to mail ballots,” Yavapai County Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis said Friday, Aug. 23.

Voters who still have ballots to cast are advised to use the drop boxes at either the Yavapai County Administration Building (1015 Fair St.) or Prescott City Hall (201 S. Cortez), or to vote early in person at the County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Room 228.

Plenty of Prescott voters have already cast their ballots.

Custis reported on Friday that 12,670 ballots had already been verified, and another 900 had arrived that day and were awaiting verification.

The 12,670 total amounts to about 41.4% response – slightly less than the 43% return rate that was reported by the same time in the 2017 primary.

The deadline for casting ballots is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug 27. Custis said that any ballots received after that time will not be included in the count.

The County Recorder’s Office expects to have early unofficial results posted on its website, http://www.yavapai.us/electionsvr/elections-and-results, by about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Custis said.

The “unofficial final” count will likely not occur until several days later because of a new state law that requires the county to allow three days for voters to fix or “cure” any issues with their ballot signatures.

With that in mind, Custis said, “We should have the ‘unofficial final’ results by Friday night or Saturday (Aug. 30 or 31).”

The City of Prescott has pointed out that the Aug. 27 primary will determine whether a general election will be needed on Nov. 5.

If all four of the council seats (three for council, and one for mayor) are elected outright in the primary, the city would not conduct a general election.

Candidates are elected outright in the primary by receiving a majority vote.

Candidates receiving at least 50 percent of valid ballots cast plus one will be elected outright in the primary. If needed, a runoff will take place on the Nov. 5 general election date to decide seats that are not filled in the primary.

The candidates include:

MAYOR’S RACE

Name: Greg Mengarelli (running unopposed)

Age: 52

Occupation: CEO - United Christian Youth Camp

Length of time in Prescott: 24 years

Educational background: Bachelor’s degree, Park Resource Management, Kansas State University

What made you decide to run? I love Prescott and my family has benefited from our great community and I wanted to give back a portion of what I have been given.

Last time I ran, I said we need to “preserve the best and enhance the rest.” We have accomplished much of that initial agenda, but there is much more to do.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? Fiscal responsibility and creating a vision for our future and leading a team that makes solid data-based decisions from sound information.

COUNCIL RACE

Name: Jim Lamerson

Age: 68

Length of time in Prescott: 40 years

Occupation: Self-employed jeweler

Educational background: Associate’s degree and vocational/graduate degree certification as certified gemologist with the American Gem Society

What made you decide to run? Annexation in the general plan I helped draft. Implementation of diverse housing options and water allocation will avoid discrimination and afford equal opportunity.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? Police, fire, water, sewer, roads, and trash removal. Basic services first, while maintaining our historical small hometown ambience. Generating revenue is critical for the quality of live in Prescott.

Name: Billie Orr

Age: 71

Length of time in Prescott: 7 years. In Arizona since 1968.

Occupation: Retired education leader (teacher, principal, superintendent, education advocate)

Educational background: Bachelor’s Degree, 1970; Master’s Degree, 1972; Doctorate in Leadership, 1994

What made you decide to run? I ran four years ago because I believed I could be a strong voice for citizens and help tackle the issues facing our community, such as 200-plus sober-living homes, the city’s financial instability, fire station brownouts, closing library and cutting public safety personnel. Prescott is now stabilized in all of these areas and our future is very bright. I would like to continue to provide vision and leadership for our city.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? My priority is to preserve and enhance our amazing downtown, western heritage and beautiful outdoor trails and open space. I will focus on the well-being of all our citizens, young and old alike, making Prescott a wonderful community for everyone. I will embrace opportunities to bring good jobs/careers for our young professionals and more affordable housing for their families. Another personal goal is to bring additional healthcare options and more doctors to Prescott.

Name: Cathey Rusing

Age: 65

Length of time in Prescott: 33 years

Occupation: Retired RN (registered nurse). Currently self-employed owner/manager of commercial and residential properties. Managed all aspects of a successful surgical practice for 30 years.

Educational background: University of Arizona Bachelor of Science Nursing. Specialized in cardiopulmonary and critical care.

What made you decide to run? We are at a crossroads regarding our future. I’ve talked to many people who are concerned that Prescott is losing its small town charm, character and natural beauty. On issues like growth, Granite Dells, traffic and water, our voices are not always heard and our priorities are too often compromised in city affairs. We need to elect leaders who will value, enhance and preserve all that makes Prescott unique.

What are your goals and priorities as a counicl member? My term goals are to: 1. Give the people a clear voice in council; 2. Ensure the council is financially accountable and transparent to the taxpayers; 3. Renew our planning review process to ensure approved development actually delivers on our General Plan vision. My year-1 priorities: 1. Fair deal on AED annexation; 2. Solutions to improve traffic flow and safety; 3. Water conservation through regional planning.

Name: Steve Sischka

Age: 69

Length of time in Prescott: 39 years

Occupation: Co-owner, Olsen’s for Healthy Animals

Educational background: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Portland, ‘71; Master of International Management, Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management, ‘73

What made you decide to run? I decided to run again for the same reason I ran the first time: I love this community. As a 39-year successful independent businessman in Prescott, I am dedicated to helping this community be the best it can be.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? Continue to work with our city manager and other council members to find common sense solutions to not only our problems, but also our opportunities. The council should work as a team and, as such, I will continue to search for common ground. We need to continue to refer to the city’s strategic and general plans when looking for guidance on how to move this community forward.