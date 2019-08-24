Prescott Jazz on the Square features Goodwin Street Gang, Aug. 27

The next performance of the Prescott Jazz on the Square is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Bring a chair and come enjoy free local, live outdoor jazz music from the Goodwin Street Gang who's jazz quintet is unlike any other in Prescott.

This is a free event for all ages. For more information, visit prescottconcertseries.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.