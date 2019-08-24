Phoenix PD to hold active shooter training exercise on Tuesday
PHOENIX — Authorities in Phoenix say a downtown theater complex will be the site of an active shooter training exercise on Tuesday.
Statements released Saturday by the Phoenix Police Department and Herberger Theater said the public will see increased presence by emergency personnel and equipment in and around the theater as well as signs indicating that a training exercise is underway.
The Police Department said the exercise will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and that streets around the theater will be closed or traffic restricted.
The Herberger's statement said police officers, firefighters and theater staff will participate in the exercise and that it's intended to make them better prepared "if a situation like this were to arise."
The Herberger is across Monroe Street from the Phoenix Convention Center.
