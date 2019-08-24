‘Pedestrian Scramble’: Trial configuration set to start on Gurley/Montezuma Sept. 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a related story, click here.

It was a pleasant summer evening in downtown Prescott: Music on the courthouse plaza, refreshments afterward.

But local resident Kent V. Hart said the enjoyable atmosphere was jarred at about 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, by what he terms a “tragedy in the making.”

As Hart was walking south on Cortez Street toward the Cortez/Gurley intersection, he says he witnessed a fast-moving SUV across the street turn left from Cortez onto Gurley – right into the pathway of at least a half-dozen pedestrians in the crosswalk.

“Not only were people throwing themselves out of the way of the SUV, the driver swerved to avoid hitting many,” Hart wrote in a letter to the Daily Courier.

Later he explained, “The whole crosswalk was almost filled with people. It was really dark and poorly lit.”

Even so, Hart says, “The driver was definitely in the wrong.” After the near-miss with the group of pedestrians, the SUV quickly proceeded west on Gurley and made a right turn onto Montezuma, disappearing before the incident could be reported to law enforcement, Hart said.

He maintains that such situations could be prevented if the city were to convert all four of the courthouse plaza intersections into “pedestrian scramble” corners, which intersperse all-walk intervals with all-drive times.

TRIAL PEDESTRIAN SCRAMBLE

And indeed, that is a direction that the city could be moving toward, depending on the results of an upcoming trial run.

To test the idea, the city plans to temporarily convert the busy Whiskey Row intersection at Gurley and Montezuma into a pedestrian scramble, beginning on Sept. 10.

The test will continue for the following week or two, depending on the outcome, says Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth.

“This is an experiment,” Dotseth said. “It has repeatedly come up, and we need to test it to see how it works.”

The concept involves periodically stopping all vehicular traffic for 25 to 30 seconds, allowing pedestrians on all four corners of the intersection to walk at the same time - diagonally, as well as across the street.

Dotseth said monitors will be in place to see how the scramble is affecting traffic. Specifically, he said, the city will be watching to see whether the configuration alters or improves the northbound vehicle traffic on Montezuma.

One of the issues for the city has been a bottleneck of northbound traffic on Whiskey Row as right- and left-turning cars wait for pedestrians crossing from one side of Gurley to the other.

In some cases, cars on Whiskey Row end up waiting two of three traffic-light cycles to get through the intersection, said Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who serves as the City Council liaison to the city’s Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee, which recommended the trial pedestrian scramble.

Along with preventing the possibility of cars turning into pedestrians, Orr said the hope is that the pedestrian scramble will keep traffic moving.

PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY

As the Sept. 10 start date approaches, Dotseth said the Public Works Department would be putting in temporary striping and signage.

For instance, he said the city would install white striping on the streets to show that pedestrians would be allowed to cross diagonally, as well as the usual movements from one side of the street to the other.

In addition, signs will be installed at each of the four corners of the intersections, alerting drivers that no right turns will be allowed on red lights.

Likewise, pedestrians will not be allowed to cross while vehicles are moving.

The city also will install temporary signs along the streets leading up to the intersection, telling drivers that a traffic-control change is ahead.

POSSIBLE RESULTS

Depending on the data from the trial period, Orr said pedestrian scrambles could be considered for other plaza intersections as well.

“Right now, we’re going to start with Gurley/Montezuma and watch the data and see where we’re going to go next,” Orr said.

If the results are positive, she said, “I would like to see it expand.”

Since the initial report from the city in early August that the trial pedestrian scramble was coming, Orr said she has heard a number of positive comments from residents who think the change is a good idea.

“People have seen it work in other places, and they’re excited to see it here,” Orr said. “I’ve had good, positive feedback.”

Dotseth noted that as the experiment is initiated, Police Department staff will be available to monitor the results and communicate with pedestrians.

“The experiment will be reviewed to compare current timing requirements for a full traffic movement sequence vs. the scramble,” Dotseth added.