OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Pedestrian Scramble’: Trial configuration set to start on Gurley/Montezuma Sept. 10
Officials aim to avert pedestrian/vehicle clashes

City of Prescott officials will try out a “Pedestrian Scramble” system in September at the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma Streets as seen in the late afternoon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

City of Prescott officials will try out a “Pedestrian Scramble” system in September at the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma Streets as seen in the late afternoon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 10:39 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a related story, click here.

It was a pleasant summer evening in downtown Prescott: Music on the courthouse plaza, refreshments afterward.

But local resident Kent V. Hart said the enjoyable atmosphere was jarred at about 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, by what he terms a “tragedy in the making.”

As Hart was walking south on Cortez Street toward the Cortez/Gurley intersection, he says he witnessed a fast-moving SUV across the street turn left from Cortez onto Gurley – right into the pathway of at least a half-dozen pedestrians in the crosswalk.

“Not only were people throwing themselves out of the way of the SUV, the driver swerved to avoid hitting many,” Hart wrote in a letter to the Daily Courier.

Later he explained, “The whole crosswalk was almost filled with people. It was really dark and poorly lit.”

Even so, Hart says, “The driver was definitely in the wrong.” After the near-miss with the group of pedestrians, the SUV quickly proceeded west on Gurley and made a right turn onto Montezuma, disappearing before the incident could be reported to law enforcement, Hart said.

He maintains that such situations could be prevented if the city were to convert all four of the courthouse plaza intersections into “pedestrian scramble” corners, which intersperse all-walk intervals with all-drive times.

TRIAL PEDESTRIAN SCRAMBLE

And indeed, that is a direction that the city could be moving toward, depending on the results of an upcoming trial run.

To test the idea, the city plans to temporarily convert the busy Whiskey Row intersection at Gurley and Montezuma into a pedestrian scramble, beginning on Sept. 10.

The test will continue for the following week or two, depending on the outcome, says Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth.

“This is an experiment,” Dotseth said. “It has repeatedly come up, and we need to test it to see how it works.”

photo

The "Pedestrian Scramble" idea has been one of the options city officials have suggested to address clogged Prescott downtown intersections. The concept involves periodically stopping all vehicular traffic for 25 to 30 seconds, allowing pedestrians on all four corners of the intersection to walk at the same time. Along with being allowed to cross to the opposite street, pedestrians also could cross diagonally.

The concept involves periodically stopping all vehicular traffic for 25 to 30 seconds, allowing pedestrians on all four corners of the intersection to walk at the same time - diagonally, as well as across the street.

Dotseth said monitors will be in place to see how the scramble is affecting traffic. Specifically, he said, the city will be watching to see whether the configuration alters or improves the northbound vehicle traffic on Montezuma.

One of the issues for the city has been a bottleneck of northbound traffic on Whiskey Row as right- and left-turning cars wait for pedestrians crossing from one side of Gurley to the other.

In some cases, cars on Whiskey Row end up waiting two of three traffic-light cycles to get through the intersection, said Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who serves as the City Council liaison to the city’s Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee, which recommended the trial pedestrian scramble.

Along with preventing the possibility of cars turning into pedestrians, Orr said the hope is that the pedestrian scramble will keep traffic moving.

PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY

As the Sept. 10 start date approaches, Dotseth said the Public Works Department would be putting in temporary striping and signage.

For instance, he said the city would install white striping on the streets to show that pedestrians would be allowed to cross diagonally, as well as the usual movements from one side of the street to the other.

In addition, signs will be installed at each of the four corners of the intersections, alerting drivers that no right turns will be allowed on red lights.

Likewise, pedestrians will not be allowed to cross while vehicles are moving.

The city also will install temporary signs along the streets leading up to the intersection, telling drivers that a traffic-control change is ahead.

POSSIBLE RESULTS

Depending on the data from the trial period, Orr said pedestrian scrambles could be considered for other plaza intersections as well.

“Right now, we’re going to start with Gurley/Montezuma and watch the data and see where we’re going to go next,” Orr said.

If the results are positive, she said, “I would like to see it expand.”

Since the initial report from the city in early August that the trial pedestrian scramble was coming, Orr said she has heard a number of positive comments from residents who think the change is a good idea.

“People have seen it work in other places, and they’re excited to see it here,” Orr said. “I’ve had good, positive feedback.”

Dotseth noted that as the experiment is initiated, Police Department staff will be available to monitor the results and communicate with pedestrians.

“The experiment will be reviewed to compare current timing requirements for a full traffic movement sequence vs. the scramble,” Dotseth added.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
Prescott Public Works Department takes a number of steps to improve traffic flow
Prescott City Council discusses ‘gummed up’ traffic areas
Prescott street projects slowed by 37 weather-delay days
Road work will not take winter break

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries