OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 24
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard

Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard

Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard

Originally Published: August 24, 2019 9:35 p.m.

Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard Laura Emily Pauline Simkins Bonhard passed away on May 16, 2019, in Prescott Valley, AZ. She was born in Dennison, Ohio, July 24, 1926, to Don Carlton Simkins and Emily Anna (Hall) Simkins.

Pauline held both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bowling Green State University, OH. Later she would complete another masters in Library Science. She taught and was the librarian at Pandora-Gilboa Schools and Arcadia Schools.

Robert Henry Bonhard passed away on July 18, 2019, at his home in Prescott Valley. He was born to Henry and Helen (Treisner) Bonhard in Brooklyn, NY, on July 22, 1926. Robert graduated from Bowling Green State University and became a teacher in the Bath (Lima) and Findlay Schools in Ohio.

The two were married in Mt. Cory, Ohio, on Oct. 24, 1948, and celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2018.

Pauline and Robert are survived by five children: Robert Bruce (Maureen) of Milford, MI; Diana Hynek (Richard) of Bethesda, MD; Dorinda Otto (Michael), of Bellevue, WA; Paul (Delinda) of Port Clinton, OH; and Scott of Laguna Niguel, CA; as well as 8 grandchildren: Eric, Leslie, Mary, Laura, Jacqueline, John, Sarah, and David.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial on Saturday, Sept 7, at 12:00 p.m., at Mt. Cory United Methodist Church, Mt. Cory, Ohio.

Donations can be made to Boys Town, Doctors Without Borders, or National Parks Conservation Association.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries