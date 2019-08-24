Obituary: Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard
Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard Laura Emily Pauline Simkins Bonhard passed away on May 16, 2019, in Prescott Valley, AZ. She was born in Dennison, Ohio, July 24, 1926, to Don Carlton Simkins and Emily Anna (Hall) Simkins.
Pauline held both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bowling Green State University, OH. Later she would complete another masters in Library Science. She taught and was the librarian at Pandora-Gilboa Schools and Arcadia Schools.
Robert Henry Bonhard passed away on July 18, 2019, at his home in Prescott Valley. He was born to Henry and Helen (Treisner) Bonhard in Brooklyn, NY, on July 22, 1926. Robert graduated from Bowling Green State University and became a teacher in the Bath (Lima) and Findlay Schools in Ohio.
The two were married in Mt. Cory, Ohio, on Oct. 24, 1948, and celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2018.
Pauline and Robert are survived by five children: Robert Bruce (Maureen) of Milford, MI; Diana Hynek (Richard) of Bethesda, MD; Dorinda Otto (Michael), of Bellevue, WA; Paul (Delinda) of Port Clinton, OH; and Scott of Laguna Niguel, CA; as well as 8 grandchildren: Eric, Leslie, Mary, Laura, Jacqueline, John, Sarah, and David.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial on Saturday, Sept 7, at 12:00 p.m., at Mt. Cory United Methodist Church, Mt. Cory, Ohio.
Donations can be made to Boys Town, Doctors Without Borders, or National Parks Conservation Association.
Information provided by survivors.
