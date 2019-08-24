Obituary: Ralph G. Swanson
Ralph G. Swanson, 70, of Prescott, Arizona, born Aug. 11, 1949, in Juneau, Alaska, died Aug. 17, 2019, at YRMC Prescott. Ralph was a fish and wildlife biologist with the Dept. of Interior for 37 years, receiving an honor award from the agency upon his retirement.
He and his wife, Renata, retired to Prescott in 2013. He was an avid local shelter dog volunteer and horseback rider.
He had a great love of the outdoors, boxer dogs, a Civil War buff and scuba diver.
Ralph will be cremated and no services are planned.
Friends and family may gather later this year for a celebration of life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yavapai Humane Society if desired. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
