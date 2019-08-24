Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Bacus Cauthen
Patricia (Pat) Bacus Cauthen was born Oct. 3, 1934, at her family’s home in Prescott, Arizona.
She passed away in Prescott on Aug. 18, 2019.
Pat attended grade school, middle school and high school in Prescott before attending ASU. While at ASU she met and married her husband, Art Cauthen. Pat and Art were married in August 1953 until Art’s death in July 2012. Pat and Art moved all over the Southwest with Art’s job, settling in Prescott in 1970.
Pat was active in her church and community and worked at YRMC for years. Pat loved traveling and doing exciting things like zip lining and riding in an experimental Breezy airplane.
Pat is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Judi and John Jenkins, Susan and David Gordon and Sandra and Larry Klein; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, Arizona 86301. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
- Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: