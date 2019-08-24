Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Bacus Cauthen

Patricia (Pat) Bacus Cauthen was born Oct. 3, 1934, at her family’s home in Prescott, Arizona.

She passed away in Prescott on Aug. 18, 2019.

Pat attended grade school, middle school and high school in Prescott before attending ASU. While at ASU she met and married her husband, Art Cauthen. Pat and Art were married in August 1953 until Art’s death in July 2012. Pat and Art moved all over the Southwest with Art’s job, settling in Prescott in 1970.

Pat was active in her church and community and worked at YRMC for years. Pat loved traveling and doing exciting things like zip lining and riding in an experimental Breezy airplane.

Pat is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Judi and John Jenkins, Susan and David Gordon and Sandra and Larry Klein; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, Arizona 86301. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.