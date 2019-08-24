Obituary Notice: Duane Alan Swanson
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 6:30 p.m.
Duane Alan Swanson died Aug. 17, 2019, at his home in Prescott, Arizona. His funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road.
Most Read
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
- Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: