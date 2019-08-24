Obituary Notice: Duane Alan Swanson

Duane Alan Swanson died Aug. 17, 2019, at his home in Prescott, Arizona. His funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road.