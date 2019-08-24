Obituary: Marianne Fritz Church

Marianne Fritz Church, age 89, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 11, 1930, in Bonn, Germany, to Anton and Maria Fritz. Marianne is survived by her son, Mel; daughters Karen, Barbara and Michele; and grandchildren Kurtis, Sara and Joey. Marianne immigrated to the United States from Germany at the age of 21. She worked as a teacher’s aid at Del Rio School in Chino Valley, enjoyed quilting with her quilting group at American Lutheran Church in Prescott and was very proud of her loving family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Marianne’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

