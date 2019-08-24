OFFERS
Obituary: Joyce Irene Cummings

Joyce Irene Cummings

Joyce Irene Cummings

Originally Published: August 24, 2019 9:37 p.m.

Joyce Irene Cummings, passed away at the age of 93 on Aug. 20, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Bedford, Michigan, to parents Amos and Nina Aldrich and was the middle child of nine children.

Joyce is survived by her sister, Ruth Anne Butts (Dick); children Candace Lara (Gil), David Cummings (Maria), and Daniel Cummings (Mary Ann); grandchildren Debbie Couturier, Jan Debevec, Joshua Cummings, Dawnia Retherford, Jennifer Cummings, Brigit Mendoza, Ashley Cummings, Jordon Cummings; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a strong proponent of education which started when she left the family farm to stay with a doctor’s family in Battle Creek to attend High School. She joined the Cadet Nurse Corps to become a nurse and went to work for the Veterans Administration upon graduation. Over the years she continued to support higher education for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her passions were her children and grandchildren as well as quilting, gardening, camping, and nursing.

Joyce married Paul Cummings in 1947 and were married for 53 years until Paul’s passing in 2000.

They relocated the family to Prescott in 1960 where she continued to work for the Veterans Administration as a nurse until retiring in 1981.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona. A Celebration of Life to follow at a separate location. Special thanks to Maggie’s Hospice and Granite View Adult Care Home for the excellent care they provided for Joyce.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Joyce’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

