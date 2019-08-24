OFFERS
Obituary: George Gilman Tyree

George Gilman Tyree

George Gilman Tyree

Originally Published: August 24, 2019 9:31 p.m.

George Gilman Tyree, 76, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born Aug. 21, 1942, passed away Aug. 17, 2019.

George was a Los Angeles police officer from 1966-1986, retiring to Prescott, Arizona. He served with the Yavapai College Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2003.

He actively participated in 4-H, Prescott Frontier Days, The Prescott Sportsmen’s Club and the Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.

George is survived by his wife, Elsie; and his three children, Karen (Ed) Argersinger, Gary (Donna) Allison and Amy (Marco) Perez; his seven grandchildren, Jamie Dana, Brett, Ben and Sam Argersinger, Jaimenson Liu, Hailey Loring and Max Perez; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Maddox and Jaimesyn Liu. He is also survived by his brother, Tim Tyree, and brother-in-law, Donald Potter.

A luncheon and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott, Arizona. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.

Information provided by survivors.

