OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 24
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: Flour Stone Café reopens in Prescott Valley’s Entertainment District

The new Flour Stone Café, 2992 N. Park Ave. in Prescott Valley, is spacious with several tables and chairs in the dining room near the kitchen and the bread and pastry counters. (Doug Cook/Courier)

The new Flour Stone Café, 2992 N. Park Ave. in Prescott Valley, is spacious with several tables and chairs in the dining room near the kitchen and the bread and pastry counters. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 8:27 p.m.

Freshly baked bread, pastries, cookies and brownies. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burgers and salads. Coffee, smoothies and fountain drinks.

If you’re in the mood for some tasty treats, drop by Flour Stone Café, which recently relocated from Mayer to 2992 N. Park Ave. Suite C in Prescott Valley, right next to Garcia’s Mexican restaurant in the Entertainment District.

On Sept. 24, 2015, local resident Igal Blumstein (pronounced EE-gal Bloom-steen) first opened Flour Stone Bakery on Central Avenue in Mayer. The bakery conducted its business there in a historic building for two years before moving to another spot in Mayer off Highway 69 where the former Teskey’s Restaurant & Grill had stood.

photo

The new Flour Stone Café, 2992 N. Park Ave. in Prescott Valley, is spacious with several tables and chairs in the dining room near the kitchen and the bread and pastry counters. (Doug Cook/Courier)

On Aug. 16, Blumstein, 63, and his sons, Benjamin, 23, and Jeremiah, 22, reopened in the Prescott Valley Entertainment District, where they feel they can serve more customers with an eight-person staff.

“Business has been good throughout,” said Benjamin, 23, a full-time employee at the café with his wife, Peyton. “Friday and Saturday [Aug. 16 and 17] were really good for business. Monday was slower, but today [Aug.14] and yesterday [Aug. 13] were good.”

Benjamin said Igal learned a unique method of baking bread from his father, a Polish Jew who was a Holocaust survivor.

“My dad, at the age of 10, moved to New York and then settled in Connecticut, baking professionally,” Benjamin said. “My dad and his two brothers are bakers.”

Benjamin was born in Spokane, Washington, but he moved to Yuma with his family at age 2. His family relocated to the Quad Cities in 1998.

For 18 years prior to opening his own bakery, Igal was a bakery manager for the Safeway grocery store chain, working for stores in Prescott, Chino Valley, Anthem, Sedona and Flagstaff.

Today, Benjamin plays a prominent role in operating the new café for his father in Prescott Valley. Jeremiah has worked off and on at the new café because he was recently married and plans to go to school to become a radiology technician, Benjamin said.

photo

The recently relocated Flour Stone Café, 2992 N. Park Ave. in Prescott Valley, sells fruit-filled Danishes with icing Aug. 21. (Doug Cook/Courier)

With the move to Prescott Valley, Four Stone Café’s menu has changed.

“We’ve added to the lunch menu,” Benjamin said. “We now have a veggie sandwich, a turkey club, and a grilled ham and swiss. We’ve also added a North of the Border chili burger and an Old Town blue cheese bacon burger.”

ALL ABOUT THE BREAD

Four Stone Café’s best known for its fresh bread, which has no preservatives, Benjamin said. A loaf of bread costs anywhere from $5.99 to $6.99. Igal bakes sourdough, marble rye and cinnamon raisin bread, as well as Challah, a Jewish egg bread sweetened with honey.

Igal rolls out the dough daily, in the wee hours of the morning. He also rolls and bakes his own Danish snails. Turnovers, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, sweet buns, among other treats, are available, too.

In the past, Igal has baked specialty breads, such as French, dill rye, whole wheat and ancient grains.

photo

Flour Stone Café, 2992 N. Park Ave. in Prescott Valley, opened Aug. 16 in the entertainment district. (Doug Cook/Courier)

“We make anything to order,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin made it clear that his father’s bread isn’t gluten free (gluten’s expensive) and that the bread should be refrigerated or frozen if it’s not all eaten within a few days or so of purchase.

IF YOU GO

This past week, Flour Stone Café’s hours were 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and it was closed on Sunday.

But, starting Monday, Aug. 26, through Saturday, Aug. 31, Benjamin said the café will conduct a trial period of being open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., while remaining closed Sunday. Benjamin said he’s noticed that business picks up in the entertainment district in the late afternoon and evening, and he’d like to capitalize on that.

For more information, call the café at 928-277-8197, visit its Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/flourstonecafe/, or log on to its website at https://flourstonebakery.business.site.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Business spotlight: Flour Stone Bakery and Café
Peyton Cass and Benjamin Blumstein will be married June 16
Flour Stone Bakery Christmas Music
Mayer business block takes on new life
Mayer business block takes on new life

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries