Longfields celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Richard and Lois Longfield, residents of Prescott for 47 years, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 14, 2019. Married at the First Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Michigan in 1959, they became Arizona residents in 1961. After 11 years in Phoenix, where Rich enjoyed success as a high school instrumental music educator, the Longfield’s moved to Prescott when Richard joined Jim Burns in the Music Department of Yavapai College.
After 21 years teaching at the college, Rich retired, and both he and Lois have kept active in the area, especially in music, church, and as volunteers at Sharlot Hall Museum - Lois for 45 years.
Their children, Mark and Janis, both graduated from Prescott High School and Yavapai College, and met their potential spouses in Prescott. Mark and wife Tami, Janis and husband Don McMillan, and their children Lauran and Stephen joined in the family’s anniversary celebration in Prescott.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
- Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: