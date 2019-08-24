OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Increased humidity moderates Sheridan Fire behavior

A map shows the closure area due to the Sheridan Fire. (PNF/Courtesy)

A map shows the closure area due to the Sheridan Fire. (PNF/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 10 p.m.

A slight rise in humidity in the Sheridan fire area has helped to moderate fire behavior and limit its growth, a Prescott National Forest Service release stated Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were kept busy working indirectly, creating a buffer, enhancing control features, such as roads, trails, and natural features, north of the Camp Wood Road and in the area near Brush Mountain.

OVERVIEW

The Sheridan Fire is burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District. It began Aug. 5 via lightning strike and has grown slightly to 9,449 acres. It is 0% contained.

Approximately 225 personnel including nine engines, two water tenders, three hand crews and two helicopters.

CURRENT SITUATION

The fire continues to burn in overgrown chaparral, grass and brush. The higher humidity has slowed the fire spread. Firefighters continue to work to create buffers and enhance control features such as roads, trails, adjacent to resources such as Yolo Ranch and cultural sites in the area, in an effort to protect them by either slowing or containing the advancing edge of the fire.

Firefighters are currently working south along the 702 road. A helicopter will be flying the fire perimeter today conducting a mapping mission to account for Saturday’s limited fire growth.

The fire continues to be allowed to fulfill its natural role while firefighters continue to provide for point protection of cultural and natural resources. Utilizing the lightning-caused fire for resource benefit will improve wildlife habitat and restore more open forest understory with grasses and forbs.

There are no homes or structures threatened.

CLOSURES

An expanded closure order is in effect over the fire area which now includes the area south of Williamson Valley and Walnut Creek Road within the Forest Boundary. Wednesday’s fire activity forced the closure of the Camp Wood Road within the Forest Boundary. The expanded closures are being staffed by security and barricades.

SMOKE

Visible smoke will continue to decrease today due to the moderated decrease in fire behavior due to the increase in humidity. Incident specific smoke monitors are in place near Paulden to monitor area impacts.

While smoke conditions should continue to decrease today, for those more sensitive to smoke, we recommend staying indoors with windows and doors closed and bringing pets inside.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest Service.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sheridan Fire update: Forest expands fire area closure
Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries