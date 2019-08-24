ERAU downs SAGU, Arizona Christian in home invitational

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle volleyball flexed its muscles for the ERAU faithful at the team’s home-opening doubleheader on Saturday, defeating SAGU-American Indian University 3-2 and Arizona Christian 3-1 as part of the Embry-Riddle Volleyball Invitational.

“It was a good team win today. I think we came out strong and prepared,” said head coach Jill Blasczyk after the Eagles’ win over Arizona Christian. “We played the first two sets with consistent energy and I think our attacking was working well.”

While the Eagles’ first match against SAGU was a tight one, a lot of it had to do with some early-season lineup tinkering by Blasczyk. On the other hand, the second match against a polished Arizona Christian side featured a much more all-in effort, but the Eagles still rode out to a commanding win anyway.

Embry-Riddle came out with heap of energy in the first set against the Firestorm and despite the early stages being a back-and-forth affair, the Eagles quickly gained control once the score entered double digits. Senior setter Audrey Baldwin was the maestro in the middle for the Eagles, recording a monstrous 48 assists, which was 46 more than her next-best teammate and 27 more than the Firestorm’s assist leader.

“I think we did really great with our energy,” said junior outside hitter Erin Clark. “It was kind of quiet in the gym at first but we were loud, which always helps us with our intensity. And this week, we focused a lot on passing and that made such a big difference because then out setter Audrey could literally do anything with the ball and it just really helps our offense.”

The Eagles eventually claimed the first set 25-18 and made even quicker work of Arizona Christian in the second set by winning 25-14. To complement Baldwin’s playmaking, the Eagles employed Clark as their main weapon as she racked up a game-high 23 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Junior outside hitter Caylee Robalin also chipped in with 15 kills while sophomore defensive specialist Kat Yung recorded 22 digs.

During the second set, junior transfer Elisa Pauzer suffered an injury after she landed awkwardly on her ankle and was promptly taken out of the game. Pauzer was able to return to the bench with a walking boot on her right foot but Blasczyk said the injury wasn’t all too serious and is hopeful she will be ready for the team’s next outing.

Pauzer’s injury did seem to momentarily take the wind out the Eagles’ sails as they wound up dropping the third set 25-15 to Arizona Christian. However, Embry-Riddle quickly regrouped and took care of business in the fourth set, winning 25-19.

“With Elisa going down in the second set, it made things a little bit interesting but I think we adapted. It took us a set to recover and adjust, but once we were able to establish a rhythm again, then that fourth set felt a lot different,” Blasczyk said.

With the win, Embry-Riddle went unblemished in its own invitational at 2-0 and now jump to a 4-2 record overall.

UP NEXT

The Eagles will now pack up their bags and fly to Omaha, Neb., for the Bellevue University Tournament where they’ll play four games that include match-ups against No. 25 Ottawa University on Thursday and No. 11 Dordt College on Friday.

“It’ll be a good opportunity for us to see teams that are ranked and teams that are just outside the top 25 like ourselves and see where we stack up with all them,” Blasczyk said.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.