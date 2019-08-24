OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Brewers keep D-backs’ bats quiet again in 4-0 win
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun, Trent Grisham and Christian Yelich celebrate after a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-1. (Morry Gash/AP)

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun, Trent Grisham and Christian Yelich celebrate after a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-1. (Morry Gash/AP)

KEITH JENKINS, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 11:22 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames and Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers, Keston Hiura knocked in two runs and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Saturday night.

With the win, Milwaukee pulled within two games of Chicago in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. Arizona dropped 5½ games back of the Cubs, who lost to the Nationals earlier in the day.

After managing just two hits against Milwaukee on Friday, the Diamondbacks’ bats again were quiet on Saturday. Arizona had just four hits, three of which came against Anderson.

Anderson (6-3) picked up the win after allowing a career-high 10 runs in his last start Sunday in Washington. Of his 87 total pitches on Saturday, the right-hander threw 60 for strikes in front of a capacity crowd of 41,737.

Thames put the Brewers on the board in the fourth with a solo home run to right field off right-hander Zac Gallen. It was Thames’ 19th homer of the season.

Grisham followed with a solo shot of his own two pitches later.

It was Grisham’s fourth of the year and marked the fifth time this season that Milwaukee hit back-to-back homers.

Gallen (2-4) struck out eight, but failed to get enough run support and dropped the second of his last three decisions.

After striking out in his previous three plate appearances, Keston Hiura brought home two more runs for the Brewers in the seventh with a bases-loaded line drive to center field. The single scored Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas. Yelich reached base after being plunked by reliever Andrew Chafin. Yelich added a double, his 26th of the season.

Christian Walker led Arizona with two base hits. Jerrod Dyson and Ketel Marte each added a double.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: OF David Peralta was placed on the 10-day IL with right AC joint inflammation and was sent back to Phoenix, where he was scheduled to have a scan on the shoulder. Peralta was removed from Friday night’s game after wincing in pain after a swing. “There is some right shoulder irritation in that same area that had been bothering him,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Tim Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill Peralta’s roster spot. “Tim is an instant ball of energy and a lot of teams need players that play with that type of energy,” Lovullo said. “In situations like this, when at times we can be a little bit down, he’s always a welcomed sight when he walks into the clubhouse.”

Brewers: Opening day starter Jhoulys Chacín (3-10, 5.79 ERA) was designated for assignment. The 31-year-old RHP had been on the IL since late July due to a strained lat and was not expected to return to the active roster until mid-September. “We talked to Jhoulys, we talked to his agent and evaluated where he was from a physical standpoint,” Brewers GM David Stearns said. “Some of the guys we’re very likely going to have in September and some of the roster space from the 40-man perspective that we were going to need to create over the next couple of weeks. All involved, we thought this was the right time to make this move.”... The Brewers called up utilityman Cory Spangenberg from Triple-A San Antonio. ... OF Ben Gamel was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio. Stearns and manager Craig Counsell say Gamel will be back with the club in 10 days.

UP NEXT

LHP Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.99 ERA) will start Sunday afternoon for the Diamondbacks, while RHP Zach Davies (8-6, 3.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers in the finale of the three-game series. Ray has been on the 10-day IL with lower back spasms. Ray threw a bullpen session on Friday. Davies had losses in each of his last four starts. His last win was on July 18, in Arizona. He allowed one earned run on five hits and walked three in seven innings.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lyles no-hits Arizona through 6 innings, Brewers win 6-1
Moustakas homers, Brewers rally to beat D-backs 8-3
D-backs hit natural cycle in 10-7 win over Brewers
Arcia delivers late, Brewers add on in win over D-backs
MLB Roundup: Yelich hits 30th homer, Brewers rally past Reds 8-6

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries