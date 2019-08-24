Birth announcements: Week of Aug. 25, 2019

Taylor Jean McCarty, a 6 lb., 11 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Olivia and Patrick McCarty of Prescott.

Matthew Donvill Norris, a 6 lb., 13 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kayla Stark and Larry Norris of Prescott Valley.

Braxton Thomas Schiffilea, a 5 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born July 27 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Shania and Dillon Schiffilea of Paulden.

Liam Allen Wallen, a 7 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born July 28 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kristen Allen and Gary Wallen of Prescott.