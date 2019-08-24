OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 24
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona voters could vote in 2020 to give 5% pay hike to hospital workers

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, West Campus. An initiative drive being launched Monday would mandate that everyone working at a hospital get an immediate 5 percent pay hike if the measure is approved by voters in 2020. There then would be successive 5 percent pay increases for the following three years. (Matthew Van Doren/Courier, file)

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, West Campus. An initiative drive being launched Monday would mandate that everyone working at a hospital get an immediate 5 percent pay hike if the measure is approved by voters in 2020. There then would be successive 5 percent pay increases for the following three years. (Matthew Van Doren/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Chris Howard, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 9:17 p.m.

PHOENIX — A California union is funding a measure in a bid to convince Arizona voters to force hospitals here to pay their workers more.

An initiative drive being launched Monday would mandate that everyone working at a hospital get an immediate 5 percent pay hike if the measure is approved by voters in 2020. There then would be successive 5 percent pay increases for the following three years.

Rodd McLeod, spokesman for what’s being dubbed the Healthcare Rising Arizona campaign, said that would apply at all levels, including medical staff, nurses, social workers, orderlies and even custodians. And with a prior voter-approved state law already mandating a $12 an hour minimum wage beginning in January, that would put the base salary for hospital workers after the fourth year at $14.59.

McLeod said it is in the public interest to raise hospital wages, even if it does raise costs for hospitals -- and, potentially, by extension for patients who do not have insurance.

Higher wages are just part of what is being promoted by campaign financed by the Service Employees International Union. The initiative, if it makes the ballot and is approved, also would:

1) put provisions directly into Arizona law to ensure patients can get coverage for prior existing conditions;

2) impose new infection control protocols for Arizona hospitals;

3) institute a more comprehensive law than now exists to protect patients from “surprise’’ medical bills.

A spokesman for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association declined to comment.

This isn’t the first ballot foray by the California branch of the union.

But McLeod said the fact that this is being proposed and financed by an out-of-state organization -- one with a history of doing battle with hospitals -- should not deter Arizonans from supporting it.

“We have a health care system that costs a lot of money and doesn’t deliver results that are as good as they could be,’’ he said.

McLeod said the measure, if enacted, will improve patient protections, saying that 99,000 people a year get “serious infections’’ in hospitals.

Then there’s that issue of surprise billing, with patients admitted to hospitals after checking their insurance coverage, undergoing a procedure and only later finding out that someone on the medical team, like an anesthesiologist, isn’t on hospital staff, isn’t part of the insurer’s “in-network’’ providers, and doesn’t accept what the insurer is willing to pay.

A new law that took effect earlier this year addresses that in part by setting up a procedure for patients and doctors to have disputes resolved. But McLeod said that still doesn’t prevent the surprise bills in the first place, and only covers disputes of more than $1,000.

Potentially more significant would be language prohibiting insurers from denying coverage for patients with prior existing conditions.

McLeod noted that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is among those trying to get federal courts to kill the Affordable Care Act. If successful that lawsuit also would wipe out the requirement to cover preexisting conditions, as Congress has yet to enact a replacement if the litigation is successful.

But a key part is the issue of salaries for workers at all levels -- at least those below management.

“Arizona has among the highest turnover rates for hospital workers in the country,’’ McLeod said. “You have one in five leaving for jobs in other states or leaving for other professions because the salaries are so low.’’

That, he said, results in worker shortages which, in turn, affects patients.

“I sat in the emergency room waiting for a long time because there’s not enough people to handle the work,’’ McLeod said.

He said the initiative is at least related in part to the fact that there are fewer and fewer people in unions who can engage in collective bargaining on issues like salaries and working conditions.

“I think there’s a real desire to use creative problem solving to figure out how to improve people’s standard of living and the quality of health care,’’ McLeod said.

The California-based United Healthcare Workers West branch of the SEIU is no stranger to the ballot process here.

This is the same group that sought in 2016 to cap the pay of hospital executives at no more than what the president of the United States is paid, or $450,000 a year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cap salaries of hospital executives?
Editorial: Salaries not up to us to decide
2 lawsuits trying to keep wage initiatives from ballot
Cap on hospital CEO pay will not be on November ballot
Union gives up on dialysis initiative

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries