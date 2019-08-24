OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

101-year-old Prescott resident, D-backs fan attends game for 1st time, meets Gov. Ducey

Verna Swope holds a bobble head of Archie Bradley as she watches a game from her room at the Arizona Pioneers home where she has lived for the last 23 years. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Verna Swope holds a bobble head of Archie Bradley as she watches a game from her room at the Arizona Pioneers home where she has lived for the last 23 years. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 9:58 p.m.

photo

With Gov. Ducey

Arizona Pioneers’ Home 101-year-old resident and diehard Diamondbacks’ fan Verna Swope Martin earned her place this week as the team’s Most Valuable Cheerleader.

Thanks to Gov. Doug Ducey, the energetic, baseball-loving centenarian was treated to an up-close-and- personal view of her favorite team playing at Chase Field in Phoenix. Not only that, but Verna was wheeled onto the field to greet two of her all-time favorite players – shortstop Nick Ahmed and third baseman Jake Lamb.

“I loved it,” Verna said of her excursion to the Diamondbacks game on Tuesday afternoon. “I didn’t expect half of what went on.”

One of the surprises was her meet-and-greet with Ducey. She said she didn’t know him at first, but after some guesses she realized she was shaking hands with the leader of the state.

“I wanted to tell him I voted for him, but I never got the words out – and I’m a Democrat,” Verna said.

by Doug Ducey

by Doug Ducey

So what did she tell her favorite players?

“I said, well, you better win,” said Verna who keeps a Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley bobblehead on the bookshelf above her bed.

From her front row seats that included ones for four of her family members – the mother of six who has “oodles” of grand- and great-grandchildren spanning five generations – Martin was able to cheer on her team. She said she hoped her late husband, Art, was watching down from his heavenly home.

“He would have been so proud of me,” Verna said with a broad smile.

Despite Verna’s best encouragements, however, the Diamondbacks did not have a win for her that game.

On Friday afternoon, from the lounge chair in her room just a few feet from a widescreen television programed to the Diamondbacks station in her room, Verna was in cheer mode once again.

She then winks.

When they don’t play as she wishes, Verna said she threatens out loud to follow the St. Louis Cardinals, where former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul “Goldy” Goldschmidt was traded in the off-season.

Not really.

“They’re (the Diamondbacks) my team!” Verna assures.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

97-year-old Prescott woman could soon get closure on brother lost in WWII
Discovery of WWII plane crash site brings together 2 Prescott residents
Gov. Ducey won't remove Easter Facebook greeting
Cheering on the Cubs: Prescott woman, 93, hopes her team wins Game 1 tonight
Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 7, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries