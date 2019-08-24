101-year-old Prescott resident, D-backs fan attends game for 1st time, meets Gov. Ducey

Arizona Pioneers’ Home 101-year-old resident and diehard Diamondbacks’ fan Verna Swope Martin earned her place this week as the team’s Most Valuable Cheerleader.

Thanks to Gov. Doug Ducey, the energetic, baseball-loving centenarian was treated to an up-close-and- personal view of her favorite team playing at Chase Field in Phoenix. Not only that, but Verna was wheeled onto the field to greet two of her all-time favorite players – shortstop Nick Ahmed and third baseman Jake Lamb.

“I loved it,” Verna said of her excursion to the Diamondbacks game on Tuesday afternoon. “I didn’t expect half of what went on.”

One of the surprises was her meet-and-greet with Ducey. She said she didn’t know him at first, but after some guesses she realized she was shaking hands with the leader of the state.

“I wanted to tell him I voted for him, but I never got the words out – and I’m a Democrat,” Verna said.

So what did she tell her favorite players?

“I said, well, you better win,” said Verna who keeps a Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley bobblehead on the bookshelf above her bed.

From her front row seats that included ones for four of her family members – the mother of six who has “oodles” of grand- and great-grandchildren spanning five generations – Martin was able to cheer on her team. She said she hoped her late husband, Art, was watching down from his heavenly home.

“He would have been so proud of me,” Verna said with a broad smile.

Despite Verna’s best encouragements, however, the Diamondbacks did not have a win for her that game.

On Friday afternoon, from the lounge chair in her room just a few feet from a widescreen television programed to the Diamondbacks station in her room, Verna was in cheer mode once again.

She then winks.

When they don’t play as she wishes, Verna said she threatens out loud to follow the St. Louis Cardinals, where former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul “Goldy” Goldschmidt was traded in the off-season.

Not really.

“They’re (the Diamondbacks) my team!” Verna assures.