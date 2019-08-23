OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 24
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

TSA says traveler forgot snake at Newark security checkpoint

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 23, 2019 11:55 p.m.

Enough is enough! We have had it with these #%!&@$ snakes in this %@$&#! checkpoint! You don't want to be in a 200-foot aluminum tube while you're 30,000 feet in the air when this guy slithers out. Lucky for you, this harmless 15-inch ring-necked snake was left behind at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thankfully a TSA officer put a barrier between them and the snake by placing a grey checkpoint bin over the snake before Port Authority Police was called to take it away. Our security procedures don't prohibit passengers from bringing snakes on flights. However, you should contact your airline to determine their policy on traveling with pets. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For this and other questions, message our AskTSA team on Facebook and Twitter, available weekdays 8am-10pm ET and 9am-7pm ET on weekends and holidays. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #SnakesNotOnAPlane #SnakesofInstagram #Snakes #WereHisssterical #ILoveTSA #TSAIG #FrequentFlyers #Airportvibes #Airportdiaries #Airport #jetsetter #security by tsa

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A young girl discovered something slithery at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint: a 15-inch-long snake.

Transportation Security Administration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport said in a release that it appears the thin, black snake with a yellow ring around its neck was forgotten by a traveler Monday night.

The girl alerted a TSA officer and a grey checkpoint bin was placed over the snake that officials said was harmless.

Officials closed the security lane temporarily and Port Authority police took the snake away.

New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter said in the release that Newark has a robust lost and found system, but that the owner of the snake should not call them or expect to be reunited with the reptile.

It’s unclear where the snake was taken.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

TSA screener sick-outs hit 10 percent over holiday weekend
Number of guns seized at Sky Harbor continues to grow
Congress joins debate over sending TSA employees to border
Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good start
Arizona 'Travel ID' getting more attention as deadline gets closer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries