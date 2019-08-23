TSA says traveler forgot snake at Newark security checkpoint
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A young girl discovered something slithery at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint: a 15-inch-long snake.
Transportation Security Administration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport said in a release that it appears the thin, black snake with a yellow ring around its neck was forgotten by a traveler Monday night.
The girl alerted a TSA officer and a grey checkpoint bin was placed over the snake that officials said was harmless.
Officials closed the security lane temporarily and Port Authority police took the snake away.
New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter said in the release that Newark has a robust lost and found system, but that the owner of the snake should not call them or expect to be reunited with the reptile.
It’s unclear where the snake was taken.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: