Take a day trip to Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments, Aug. 29
Must be registered by Aug. 28

Montezuma Castle National Monument will be the first stop on the day trip being offered by Explore Arizona in partnership with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation on Thursday, Aug. 29. (Courtesy stock image).

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 23, 2019 11:55 p.m.

Explore Arizona, in partnership with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation is offering a day trip to Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

This group will discover who built and lived in these ancient dwellings along with the culture of these people. The first stop will be at Montezuma Castle National Monument in Camp Verde. Lunch will be held after at Cold 804 Grill in Cottonwood. The last visit will be at Tuzigoot National Monument.

All ages are welcome. The cost is $35 which includes transportation in a 12-passenger van, admission fees and lunch.

All trips are first come first serve and registrations must be made by Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. If you need more than one space or require additional leg room you must purchase an additional registration.

To register and for more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

