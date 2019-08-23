OFFERS
Mechanical thinning operations started at Indian Creek

The area the Forest Service is working at Indian Creek, near the Indian Creek Campground. (Courtesy)

The area the Forest Service is working at Indian Creek, near the Indian Creek Campground. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 23, 2019 8:59 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest began using heavy equipment to thin approximately 600 acres west of Highway 89 around Indian Creek.

This project is expected to be completed in the next two months. During this time visitors can expect to see thinning crews working within the areas of Indian Creek and Granite Creek.

Mechanical thinning treatments has proven to be an effective tool in managing hazardous fuels, by rearranging/reducing ladder and canopy fuels to the surface to reduce the risk of crown fire, and to increase defensible space.

The project will improve the health and resiliency of fire-adapted ecosystems, while simultaneously reducing hazardous fuels that pose a threat to life and property in the Wildland-Urban Interface.

The public is asked to drive slowly and yield to heavy equipment when in the area.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

