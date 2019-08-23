Mamma Mia! at the Elks Theatre, Aug. 24-25

In honor of this broadway smash 20th anniversary, One Stage Family Theatre presents Mamma Mia! at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Performed with arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.