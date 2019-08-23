OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 23
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lyles no-hits Arizona through 6 innings, Brewers win 6-1
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

ANDREW WAGNER, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 23, 2019 9:15 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Lyles was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings and Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams gave up a bloop single with two outs in the seventh as the Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Friday night.

Lyles (8-8) was taken out after throwing 99 pitches. He struck out five and allowed just two walks, both to Christian Walker.

Devin Williams relieved and retired his first two batters before Walker looped a single into shallow center field.

The Brewers haven't pitched a no-hitter since Juan Nieves did it against Baltimore on April 15, 1987.

Last year, Lyles was five outs away from being the first San Diego Padres pitcher to throw a no-hitter when the Rockies' Trevor Story singled.

Lyles was traded to Milwaukee during the 2018 season and later signed with Pittsburgh. He was traded back to the Brewers in late July.

Four Milwaukee pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Eric Thames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers.

Milwaukee staked Lyles to an early lead, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind a two-run double from Mike Moustakas and an RBI single from Ryan Braun. Thames homered in the third and Hiura hit his 15th in the fifth. Lyles added an RBI single.

All six runs were charged to Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (9-13) who gave up eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Ketel Marte broke up Milwaukee's shutout bid with an RBI single in the ninth off Jeremy Jeffress.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray felt "fantastic" after throwing a bullpen session and could return to the rotation Sunday for the series finale at Milwaukee, manager Torey Lovullo said.

"Robbie threw the ball extremely well," Lovullo said. "I went down there and watched and the grunts got louder and more aggressive as the bullpen went deeper and deeper. Everything is trending toward a Sunday start but we're not going to make that official until we get through this day with him and see how he feels tomorrow."

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson has been hitting 94 mph with Triple-A San Antonio as he workds his way back from elbow soreness that's left him on the injured list since June 26. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Nelson has been "pitching well" and is a candidate to rejoin the team when rosters expand next month.

UP NEXT

RHP Chase Anderson (5-3, 4.54 ERA) faces his former team Tuesday night as the Brewers and Diamondbacks continue their three-game series. Anderson allowed a career-high 10 runs his last time out but is 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in five career starts agonist Arizona, which sends RHP Zac Gallen (2-3, 2.45) to the mound.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arcia delivers late, Brewers add on in win over D-backs
Moustakas homers, Brewers rally to beat D-backs 8-3
Brewers plate 5 runs in 8th to beat Diamondbacks 9-4
Anderson takes no-hit bid into eighth in Brewers win
Brewers end D-backs’ 9-game home win streak with 8-6 victory

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries