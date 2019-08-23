Letter: Love the letter

Editor:

This is in response to David Waldon’s “Preach love” letter. Thank you David, yours is one of the best letters I have read in a long time. You brightened my day. If more people would practice even a little more love than hate — the world would be a better place. Spreading love around is so much more productive.

If you haven’t read David’s letter, I suggest you read it and/or reread it and then get out there and help someone, spread some joy, a little love goes a long way.

Judy Nestora

Prescott