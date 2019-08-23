OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 23
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Address climate issues

Originally Published: August 23, 2019 8:34 p.m.

Editor:

I’m asking local government officials to have foresight to address the future of the Prescott area now facing climate impacts including drought/water shortages, wildfires/forest health, increased temperatures, flooding, clean air and clean water issues.

In 1633 Galileo Galilei, was brought before Pope Urban VIII’s Inquisitor, Father Vincenzo Maculani da Firenzuola, and on his knees, was asked to refute the notion that the sun was the center of our universe, or suffer torture under the Inquisition where confessions were extracted from those who disagreed with church doctrine.

Galileo had correctly affirmed that the earth was not the center of the universe as suggested in the Bible and was branded a heretic. It was not until 1992 — 386 years later — that the church finally agreed, Galileo was correct.

Today, in 2019, we are suffering under a similar disparagement of science not by a medieval 17th century church, but by our president and a majority of his party who are glued to a political ideology that rejects scientific research affirming that human activity is the primary cause of climate change.

The United Nations just released a devastating study on biodiversity: one million plant and animal species now risk extinction due to human activity. The report warns that their extinctions will come with profound consequences for humanity, threatening our food security, water supplies and climate.

Hindsight is like foresight without a future. We can’t wait 386 years for the president and his party to open their eyes and their minds. Their inquisition will surely come in the form of public opinion, scorn and a deteriorating planet made unlivable for their grandchildren.

Debbie Cotton

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries