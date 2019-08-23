Letter: Address climate issues

Editor:

I’m asking local government officials to have foresight to address the future of the Prescott area now facing climate impacts including drought/water shortages, wildfires/forest health, increased temperatures, flooding, clean air and clean water issues.

In 1633 Galileo Galilei, was brought before Pope Urban VIII’s Inquisitor, Father Vincenzo Maculani da Firenzuola, and on his knees, was asked to refute the notion that the sun was the center of our universe, or suffer torture under the Inquisition where confessions were extracted from those who disagreed with church doctrine.

Galileo had correctly affirmed that the earth was not the center of the universe as suggested in the Bible and was branded a heretic. It was not until 1992 — 386 years later — that the church finally agreed, Galileo was correct.

Today, in 2019, we are suffering under a similar disparagement of science not by a medieval 17th century church, but by our president and a majority of his party who are glued to a political ideology that rejects scientific research affirming that human activity is the primary cause of climate change.

The United Nations just released a devastating study on biodiversity: one million plant and animal species now risk extinction due to human activity. The report warns that their extinctions will come with profound consequences for humanity, threatening our food security, water supplies and climate.

Hindsight is like foresight without a future. We can’t wait 386 years for the president and his party to open their eyes and their minds. Their inquisition will surely come in the form of public opinion, scorn and a deteriorating planet made unlivable for their grandchildren.

Debbie Cotton

Prescott Valley