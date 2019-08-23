OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 23
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Italian populist mixes religious symbols with his politics

In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Italian Deputy-Premier Matteo Salvini kisses a rosary as Premier Giuseppe Conte addresses the Senate in Rome. For months now, Salvini, a divorced father of two children by two different women, has been kissing rosaries, invoking the Madonna and quoting St. John Paul II at political rallies in a bid to rally Italian Catholics behind his nationalist message. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Italian Deputy-Premier Matteo Salvini kisses a rosary as Premier Giuseppe Conte addresses the Senate in Rome. For months now, Salvini, a divorced father of two children by two different women, has been kissing rosaries, invoking the Madonna and quoting St. John Paul II at political rallies in a bid to rally Italian Catholics behind his nationalist message. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 23, 2019 5:21 p.m.

ROME — Matteo Salvini slipped the rosary out of his pocket right before Premier Giuseppe Conte began his speech to Parliament. He took it out and kissed it again midway through the address, just as Conte began admonishing him for exploiting his Catholic faith for political ends.

The interior minister’s blatant brandishing of Catholic symbols has gone down as one of the most significant exchanges of his successful bid to topple Conte’s 14-month-old government, which collapsed Tuesday after Salvini’s League party withdrew its support.

While right-wing populists in the U.S. and Europe have increasingly invoked their Christian roots to justify policies against Muslims and other migrants, Salvini’s gestures and rhetoric have carried particular resonance here since they directly challenge those of Italy’s other major figure: Pope Francis.

Francis has made caring for migrants a hallmark of his papacy, traveling to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa in 2013 in his first trip as pope to comfort would-be refugees who survived shipwrecks and smugglers to reach Europe. He brought 12 Syrians home with him when he visited a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, three years later, and he has turned over Vatican apartments to house new arrivals to Italy.

Salvini’s challenge to Francis’ core message has not gone unnoticed by the Vatican or the Italian Catholic Church, although it remains to be seen whether his explicit religious display will resonate with rank-and-file Italians.

While Italy is a majority Catholic country, many Italians don’t go to church regularly and support abortion, contraception and other secular practices that are anathema to orthodox Catholic doctrine.

Former Premier Matteo Renzi of the opposition Democratic Party was quick to point out Salvini’s apparent hypocrisy, noting that if he were such a good Catholic, he would also know that the Gospel verse Matthew 25 reads: “I was a stranger and you did not invite me in” — essentially a God-given mandate for all Christians to welcome the most vulnerable of foreigners.

“If you believe in those values, let those people disembark who are now stuck at sea, hostages of a shameful government policy,” Renzi told Salvini in Parliament, referring to the weeks-long standoff over a boatload of migrants rescued by an aid group.

Giuseppe Orsina, political science professor at Rome’s Luiss University, said Salvini’s message is falling on an Italian electorate that has always been highly politicized and polarized, and that he didn’t think voters would be swayed one way or the other by his newly emphasized faith.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Italian populists sworn into power as euroskeptics cheer
Italy transfers migrants to ships but refuses them entry
Italy's new leaders get tough on migrants; Spain steps up
Police: Extreme-right gunman shoots 6 Africans in Italy
Fear turns into joy: Rescue boat saves 60 in Mediterranean

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries