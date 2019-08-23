OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 23
Hamilton: A weekend of fast food, tweeting and news viewing; I could become president

By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: August 23, 2019 7:14 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Labor Department says U.S. workers did not take hundreds of millions of August vacation days owed to them in order to stay on the job. As for me, I just wasted the entire weekend eating fast food, tweeting jokes, and watching the news. If I don’t get my act together, I could become president.

Joe Biden held his gaffes Monday as Liz Warren apologized to Indians but didn’t say why and Bernie offered to legalize pot while Trump tried to buy Greenland. A CNN forum has been tasked to define what’s driving this presidential election. From where it’s heading, I would say Ted Kennedy.

Hillary Clinton is set to release a book in October she wrote with her daughter Chelsea called The History of Gutsy Women. The might-have-been events of history fascinate me. Just think, if Hillary Clinton had been elected president, Jeffrey Epstein would be Ambassador to Bangkok today.

President Trump confirmed reports that leaked out of the White House that he’d like the U.S. to buy Greenland. He praised the island nation for its minerals we now buy from China, plus the view it has. If we buy Greenland, we’ll be able to see Russia from our front porch AND the back patio.

Denmark’s Prime Minister stated Monday that Greenland is not for sale and paid lip service to the island country’s autonomy as well. She made it clear that Denmark will never sell Greenland to us. Look, if Trump wants to buy an island where ice is in full retreat, he should start with Galveston.

The New York Times editor told reporters the newspaper is switching its anti-Trump line to claiming he’s a racist every day. The editor said the Times is dropping the claim that Russia won the election for Trump. Hillary Clinton is so upset that Robert Mueller was just put on suicide watch.

Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar moaned about not being allowed in Israel last week over their anti-Israeli speeches. Exclusion is always negotiable. Senator Barry Goldwater was half-Jewish and half-Episcopalian, so the Phoenix Country Club compromised and allowed him to play the front nine.

U.S. government climatologists reported Friday that last month was the hottest month of July in the history of recorded temperatures. It’s a campaign issue. It was so hot in Iowa that Joe Biden promised a crowd if he’s elected president, poor people will be just as air conditioned as white people.

President Trump filled up another arena for a campaign speech Thursday, attracting eighteen thousand to see him. Down the street, Joe Biden drew thirty people to his speech, which was nice. After the rally, Joe took the crowd to Baskin and Robbins and bought each of them a different flavor.

Wall Street dismissed predictions of recession with a sharp rally Monday. I’ve always been told the safest bets during periods of wild Dow Jones swings are hedge funds, because they protect your initial investment. You don’t need a parachute to skydive, you only need a parachute to skydive twice.

California Governor Gavin Newsom came under pressure Monday to do something about all the filth and sidewalk excrement reeking in the state’s homeless areas and skid rows. The pictures tell an ugly story. Because of the problem in San Francisco, a new app was just created called SnapCrap.

