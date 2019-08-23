Cougars fall short in Week 1 opener against Parker

CHINO VALLEY — In a match-up against the team that allotted them their 11th game of the regular season, Chino Valley football pounced to a 15-0 lead within the first 5 minutes, but it still wasn’t enough to stave off Parker in a 30-23 season-opening loss Friday night.

The playoffs haven’t been on the Cougars’ radar since they last qualified in 2010, but head coach Wade Krug is determined to finally break the dry spell this year.

While the Cougars haven’t had a winning season in nearly a decade, Parker placed second in the 2A Verde Region standings last season but lost in the first round of the state championships.

However, the first-game jitters seemed all too real for Parker as its opening kickoff was poorly placed and bounced right into the hands of an alert Kamren Loftin. The wide receiver did what came naturally and ran in the touchdown from about 40 yards out to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead, which was followed by a two-point conversion.

Making his first varsity start, sophomore quarterback Jayden Smith came out in a big way when he connected with senior wide receiver J.R. Willingham for the aforementioned two-point conversion. He then followed that up by running one in himself from inside the redzone.

“I felt good out there,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m going to have a good season but everyday I’m going to work to get better and better.”

At that point, it appeared Chino Valley was well on their way to victory but Parker had no plans of going down without a fight. Junior running back Uriah Martinez was by far the main catalyst in keeping Parker within striking distance, tallying back-to-back touchdowns to make it 15-14 in the second quarter.

The Cougars managed to gain some elbowroom before the half when Smith found a slashing Jacob Gilpin who walked in their third touchdown of the night.

Junior tight end Collin Knight also converted yet another two points to put the Cougars up 23-14.

Out of the break, Martinez continued to carve up the Cougars’ defense and after picking up some solid yardage, WR Manuel Najera squeezed his way in for the touchdown and two points to pull Parker within one again. Krug attributed Martinez’s dominance to Parker’s offensive scheme and admitted it was difficult finding adjustments throughout the game to ultimately neutralize it.

“The way they run that offense, that Wing-T offense, once the momentum gets going, it just keeps going and it was just hard to stop them once it gets going,” Krug said.

The more the game progressed, the more Chino Valley’s offense began to wilt, which was a stark contrast to what the Cougars displayed in the first half. This allowed Parker to settle in and complete their comeback when quarterback Fabian Lamas lobbed a 20-yard floater near the end zone only to have two Cougars bobble the ball into the hands of Parker’s Jake Hill for the touchdown plus two points.

Barring a stellar 35-yard connection between Smith and WR Dante DeBono in the fourth, the Parker defense did what it needed to maintain a 30-23 lead en route to victory.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will look to bag its first season win on Saturday, Aug. 31, when it travels north to Flagstaff to play Valley Christian, semifinalists in last year’s 3A state playoffs. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome on the campus of Northern Arizona University.

