Church News: Week the Aug. 24, 2019

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m., Shabbat Ekev service and discussion on eschewing idolatry and fulfilling conditional promises. Vegetarian potluck lunch follows. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Free Creation Science Seminar from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at Chino Valley Bible Church, 317 Marketplace Drive. Featured speaker will be Mike Riddle, founder and president of Creation Training Initiative. Topics: “Are Apes and Humans Cousins?” and “Did God Create Everything in Six Days?”

Welcome to Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. Deacon Dan Giblin will share a message about “Commitment” at our 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. 11 a.m. Fellowship. 11:30 a.m. Bible study which will be a “Closer Look at the Lessons.” savinggracelutherancvaz.org or 928-636-9533.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS), Prescott Valley, invites you to attend Sunday services 8 a.m. (Liturgical, Sanctuary) followed by coffee/snacks in the Fellowship Hall; 9:30 a.m. Worship Café (Trinity Hall, God’s World Building); 11 a.m. (Praise, Sanctuary). Adult Bible Study (Fellowship Hall) 9:30 a.m. 928-772-8845.

Opiate of the Masses: Is there Addiction Among Us? 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Over 150 years ago, Karl Marx criticized the role of religion in society. He said it reduced people’s immediate suffering and provided them with pleasant illusions. Reverend Patty Willis asks: How true is this today?

“Blessed are the Peacemakers” is the topic when Christa and Tom Agostino return to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship with another thought-provoking program of music as well as ideas. They will explore how music has influenced social change at the 11 a.m. service, Aug. 25, at 945 Rancho Vista, Prescott.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart. 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org. Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Guest Speaker Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “The Power of Self-Confidence.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

PCC Women’s Cardio. Enjoy a free low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and inspirational music honoring Jesus. It’s on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 26 at Prescott Christian Church in the Student Building. 928-445-0680.

Mountain View Baptist Church will host a Gospel Music Concert with “Brush Arbor Revival” Sunday, Aug. 25. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be accepted. The church is located at 395 Pony Place, Dewey.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church where Pastor Lloyd Murphy is beginning a new exposition of the Gospel of John. Experience a warm family worship experience on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Annual church picnic will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, following the second service. Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a clothing exchange, Sept. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The 2019-20 education year is underway with Sunday School at 10:15 a.m. in full swing. This month we are collecting clothing and school supplies for the Navajo Mission.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is beginning a Wednesday adult Bible study at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Join us Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for a warm family worship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

The 10th Sunday after Pentecost will be observed at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Pastor Don McMillan leads traditional worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. bringing the message, “The Way Can Be Hard.” Pastor Erich Sokoloski leads contemporary worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. speaking on “Living in God’s Kingdom Through Discipleship to Jesus.”

Fox/Eckhart and Christian Mysticism seminar at First Congregational Church. Matthew Fox, author of “Original Blessing,” recently led a retreat centered on 13th Century Christian mystic Meister Eckhart. Michelle McFadden attended this retreat and will lead on Wednesdays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

Christian Preschool Opportunity: it’s not too late! Register now for American Lutheran Preschool, a Christian environment for preschoolers where children learn about the love of Jesus and foster a love of learning, preparing them socially and academically for elementary school. Visit www.americanlutheranschool.com for information and registration forms; call 928-778-7049 to schedule a tour.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 31 Torah service at 10 a.m. Parashat Re’eh, Deuteronomy 11:26 — 16:17 Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Come meet Saving Grace LCMS at Memory Park, Saturday, Aug. 31, during Territorial Days celebration! savinggracelutherancvaz.org or 928-636-9533.

Trinity Presbyterian Church’s Friday women’s Bible Study group meets at 9:30 a.m. in Sicatuva room, 630 Park Ave., starting Friday, Sept. 6. Our fall study will be covering Jarrett Stephens’ book, “The Mountains are Calling: Making the Climb for a Clearer View of God and Ourselves.” Come join us!

Welcome to the worlds of HU, an ancient, universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Elsea Room. http://www.eck-arizona.org.

Connections adult education classes begin at American Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 8. “Getting to Know the Church Fathers,” led by Elke Speliopoulus, “Unshakeable Hope,” led by JoAnn Brown, and “Daniel (A Man of God),” led by George Morse are accepting registrations. Classes meet Sunday mornings at 9:15 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS), Prescott Valley, Sunday School for all ages, infant to 18, begins on Sept. 8. 928-772-8845.

American Lutheran Church will launch its fall programs on Rally Sunday, Sept. 8, with traditional (8 a.m.), contemporary, (9 a.m.) and a new blended (10:30 a.m.) worship services. The celebration will continue with a noon barbecue, fellowship and fun activities for children. All are welcome!

The Monday Contemplative Prayer Group meets 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the St. Anthony Claret Room of Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. We will begin Centering Prayer: A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God on Sept. 9. Please call Robert at 717-2441 or Alex at 273-9511 for information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., announces its Park Avenue Theater Annual Show Choir for kids ages 3rd grade through 18 years old, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and run through Tuesday, Dec. 3. Come join the fun!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott, near the downtown plaza. Bible-based worship on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Senior adult SS classes with coffee and snacks at 10:30 a.m. Exciting times with the Lord. God bless.

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

2019 Get Real Men’s Expo is Sept. 21, at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Think of everything unique about men, their passions, activities, sports, man toys and motivational speakers that talk to what makes a man tick, that is what the expo is all about. 928-713-2428 www.FB.com/Get-Real-Mens-Expo.

Registration for the fall session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, is now open. Robyn Coffman will present the first hour teaching, “Old Testament: Hidden Lessons from Unlikely Places.” The second hour class schedule lis available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now.

Church for the Nation’s, Prescott, “You are very important to us.” Sunday Connect: 9 to 10 a.m., Bible Study, Worship and the Word: 10:30 a.m to noon. Pot Blessing: End of each month. For more information, leave a message at 928-710-3976.