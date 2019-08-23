Cellar Fire closure area to remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2019

Forest officials are extending the timeframe on the Cellar Fire closure area in anticipation of heavy rains. The closure will now remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2019, according to the Prescott National Forest (PNF) in a news release Friday.

The Cellar Fire burn area is located within the Blind Indian Creek sub watershed. Increased flows and sediment delivery through the southwestern portion of Blind Indian Creek to the confluence with the Hassayampa River can be expected, PNF said in the release.

The PNF and the Yavapai County Flood Control District shared information throughout the Cellar Fire and Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER). The Flood Control District assessed structures located on private lands in the affected area. Those land owners have been advised of the increased flood risk, PNF said.

Flash flooding occurs quickly during heavy rain events. Everyone near and downstream from the Cellar Fire burned area should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions, PNF said.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.