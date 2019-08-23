OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 23
Weather  89.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cellar Fire closure area to remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2019
Those downstream of burn area should remain alert

See PDF thumbnail below to enlarge or download Cellar Fire closure. Or click this link: www.tinyurl.com/y5mgpgf2 (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

See PDF thumbnail below to enlarge or download Cellar Fire closure. Or click this link: www.tinyurl.com/y5mgpgf2 (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 23, 2019 2:14 p.m.

Document

Cellar Fire area closure map

Download .PDF

Forest officials are extending the timeframe on the Cellar Fire closure area in anticipation of heavy rains. The closure will now remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2019, according to the Prescott National Forest (PNF) in a news release Friday.

The Cellar Fire burn area is located within the Blind Indian Creek sub watershed. Increased flows and sediment delivery through the southwestern portion of Blind Indian Creek to the confluence with the Hassayampa River can be expected, PNF said in the release.

The PNF and the Yavapai County Flood Control District shared information throughout the Cellar Fire and Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER). The Flood Control District assessed structures located on private lands in the affected area. Those land owners have been advised of the increased flood risk, PNF said.

Flash flooding occurs quickly during heavy rain events. Everyone near and downstream from the Cellar Fire burned area should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions, PNF said.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cellar Fire 100 percent contained; flash flood warnings are in effect
Burned Area Emergency Response team beginning its assessment of Cellar Fire impact
Prescott National Forest taking over Cellar Fire operations as threat decreases
Goodwin Fire area to stay closed for a while
Brooklyn, Bull, Cedar, Hyde fires update

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries