Cellar Fire closure area to remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2019
Those downstream of burn area should remain alert
Forest officials are extending the timeframe on the Cellar Fire closure area in anticipation of heavy rains. The closure will now remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2019, according to the Prescott National Forest (PNF) in a news release Friday.
The Cellar Fire burn area is located within the Blind Indian Creek sub watershed. Increased flows and sediment delivery through the southwestern portion of Blind Indian Creek to the confluence with the Hassayampa River can be expected, PNF said in the release.
The PNF and the Yavapai County Flood Control District shared information throughout the Cellar Fire and Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER). The Flood Control District assessed structures located on private lands in the affected area. Those land owners have been advised of the increased flood risk, PNF said.
Flash flooding occurs quickly during heavy rain events. Everyone near and downstream from the Cellar Fire burned area should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions, PNF said.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: