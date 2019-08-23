American Sources with Arizona Philharmonic and Philip Dixon, Aug. 25

American Sources with Arizona Philharmonic and Philip Dixon will be performing at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The American Sources concert kicks off the second season in August featuring baritone Philip Dixon, a local favorite who recently moved to Colorado. The concert will include the following pieces: On The Town: Three Dance Episodes by Leonard Bernstein, Lyric for Strings by George Walker, Old American Songs arranged by Aaron Copland and Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland.

Tickets are $25 to $46.

