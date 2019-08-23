American Sources with Arizona Philharmonic and Philip Dixon, Aug. 25
American Sources with Arizona Philharmonic and Philip Dixon will be performing at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.
The American Sources concert kicks off the second season in August featuring baritone Philip Dixon, a local favorite who recently moved to Colorado. The concert will include the following pieces: On The Town: Three Dance Episodes by Leonard Bernstein, Lyric for Strings by George Walker, Old American Songs arranged by Aaron Copland and Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland.
Tickets are $25 to $46.
To purchase tickets or for more information, CLICK HERE.
Subscribers, see a more complete story by clicking this headline: Arizona Philharmonic’s ‘American Sources’ concert set for Aug. 25 at Yavapai College.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: