Fri, Aug. 23
Adryan Lara throws 3 TDs, leads Scorpions past Prescott 34-24
Prep Football

Prescott's Sam Giordan makes a catch during practice Aug. 14, 2019. Giordan scored a 5-yard touchdown against Desert Edge on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Goodyear. The Badgers came up short, 34-24. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Prescott's Sam Giordan makes a catch during practice Aug. 14, 2019. Giordan scored a 5-yard touchdown against Desert Edge on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Goodyear. The Badgers came up short, 34-24. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: August 23, 2019 10:28 p.m.

GOODYEAR — Desert Edge quarterback Adryan Lara showed high school football fans in the state of Arizona why he’s already being heavily recruited at the NCAA Division I level as a sophomore, throwing three touchdowns in a 34-24 victory over Prescott on Friday night.

“He did some good things,” Prescott head coach said about Lara in a phone interview with the Courier on Friday night. “The Arizona Republic rated them [Desert Edge] as the No. 10 team in the state regardless of class, and we hung with them. I think we have an opportunity to be a good team.”

Sylas Espitia, Sam Giordan and Trey Koehler each scored a touchdown for the Badgers (0-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon), which led 17-13 after a Clay Gross field goal with 8:34 left in the second quarter but were outscored 21-7 the rest of the way.

To open the game, Espitia capped off Prescott’s first drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 7-0 lead, but Jihad Marks returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a score as the Scorpions evened it up 7-7.

After Giordan punched in a 5-yard touchdown run set up by a 35-yard pass from Prescott quarterback Dellin Boyd to Koehler, Lara threw a 40-yard strike to Keith McKaney to make it 14-13.

After Gross’ field goal, Lara found Marks (15-yard TD pass) and Andrew Patterson (55-yard TD pass) on back-to-back drives and suddenly, Desert Edge led 27-17.

Boyd’s 63-yard prayer to Brayden Nelson was answered, leading to a 3-yard touchdown throw from the senior to Koehler, making it 27-24 with just over a 1 minute remaining in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

“Dellin played outstanding and did a great job against an outstanding defense. I thought played really well,” Collett said about his senior quarterback.

When asked about the Badgers’ effort defensively against a Desert Edge club that made the 4A state semifinals a year ago, Collett was pleased.

“I thought our defense really battled, but there’s no such thing as moral victories,” Collett said.

UP NEXT

Prescott returns home to face Canyon Del Oro on Friday, Aug. 30.

“That’s a huge, huge, game for us next Friday. I’m excited about the challenge to face them,” Collett said.

The Badgers lost 35-23 to the Dorados a season ago, which finished No. 10 in the state with a 7-3 record before losing to Cactus 37-26 in the first round of the playoffs.

Next Friday night’s game will be played at Ken Lindley Field in downtown Prescott as Bill Shepard Field continues its facelift with a new artificial turf and track being installed.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Desert Edge (1-0, 0-0 West Valley) is scheduled to play Moon Valley (0-0, 0-0 Skyline) on Friday, 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

