Wet and Wild Water Day at Heritage Park Zoo, Aug. 24

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary hosts this year’s Wet & Wild Water Day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Courtesy Photo)

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary hosts this year’s Wet & Wild Water Day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Courtesy Photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 2:33 p.m.

Wet and Wild Water Day is being held at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24

Come out to the zoo and cool off! Festivities include water games, a splashy bounce house, wet attractions, special animal feedings, aquatic animal encounters, concessions and much more!

Activities during "Wet and Wild Water Day" are free with paid general admission. For more information visit heritageparkzoo.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

