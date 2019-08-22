Watch the production of The 24 Hour Plays, Aug. 24

Come watch a series of short plays which are all written, rehearsed and performed within a 24-hour period at Prescott Center for the Arts from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Actors, playwrights, and directors will meet the night before to begin the process of creating a series of short plays which will be performed Saturday evening.

Tickets are $10 each.

To purchase tickets and for more information call 928-445-3286 or visit pca-az.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.