Race for charity in a costume on Saturday, Aug. 24
An Inflatable Costume Race for Charity will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Arizona Downs, 10501 E. Highway 89A in Prescott Valley between the Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse races.
Twelve runners dressed in inflatable costumes will race to the finish line. Fans can participate in a 50/50 drawing by contributing to the charity represented by the winning runner. A random drawing for costumes prior to race means racers won’t know which costume they are wearing.
Four total charities with two racers/costumes per organizations include Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona, American Heart Association, the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund and the American Cancer Society.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Admission is $2, children 10 and younger are free. For more information, visit arizonadowns.com.
