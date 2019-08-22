OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 22
PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
Exact cause of crash unknown

First responders treat a woman whose vehicle careened off Lakeshore Drive into culverts in Prescott Valley Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2019. The woman later died in a Phoenix hospital. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

First responders treat a woman whose vehicle careened off Lakeshore Drive into culverts in Prescott Valley Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2019. The woman later died in a Phoenix hospital. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 10:18 a.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:26 AM

A Prescott Valley woman died in a Phoenix-area hospital after her vehicle crashed in Prescott Valley Wednesday night, Aug. 21.

The single-vehicle wreck took place near the intersection of Lakeshore and Tonopah drives at about 7:15 p.m., said Jerry Ferguson with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD).

Prescott Valley resident Suzanne Angelica, 57, was traveling east on Lakeshore Drive at a high rate of speed when her sedan careened off the road and crashed head-first into culverts under Tonopah Drive, Ferguson said.

“There was no indication of braking,” he said. Police suspect she may have suffered from some sort of medical issue that caused her to crash.

Seriously injured, Angelica was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley before being flown to John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix. The Police Department later learned she passed away at the hospital because of internal injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Ferguson said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

