PCA’s heading into 50th anniversary season

Some of the shows and talks for this year's PCA 50th season. Ghost Talks, Mamma Mia!, Frozen Jr., Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Dracula, to name a few. (PCA/Courtesy)

Some of the shows and talks for this year's PCA 50th season. Ghost Talks, Mamma Mia!, Frozen Jr., Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Dracula, to name a few. (PCA/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 10:47 p.m.

Prescott Center for the Arts is heading into its 2019/2020 50th Anniversary Season, which Executive Director Robyn Allen said is going to be really fun.

When it came to figuring out which plays to have for this year’s season, Allen said she steered the selection committee to a sort of director’s choice.

“”We’ve had directors that have been working here forever,” she said. “We asked the question ‘what is it that you’ve always wanted to direct that you haven’t had the chance to, that hasn’t been on the docket, that we haven’t done in the last 15 years?”

photo

On the Mainstage this season is “Anything Goes” (Sept. 12-29), Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” (Oct. 24-Nov. 3), Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest” (Jan. 30-Feb. 9), Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite” (Feb. 27-March 8), “Amadeus” (April 16-26) and “Mamma Mia!” (May 14-31). Stage Too! will have “Annapurna” (Nov. 7-24), “The Gin Game” (Jan. 16-Feb. 2), “God of Carnage” (March 12-29) and “Red” (May 28-June 14).

“Frozen Jr.” (Dec. 5-15) and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Jr. (March 19-29) are also set for Family Theatre.

Alongside the upcoming productions for this season are the art shows in the Gallery and Gift Shop, said Development Director Tina Blake. One of her favorite parts of the season is the Student Art Competition which is taking place from March 25 to April 25, she said. Prescott Center for the Arts gives more than $20,000 in scholarships to local youth for art, Blake said, noting the scholarships also bleed into things like acting, singing, piano and stringed instruments as different ways to increase youth participation in the arts.

photo

Other shows in the gallery this year are “Water” (Aug. 25-Sept. 28), “Day of the Dead” (Sept. 29-Nov. 1), the Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour (Oct. 4-6), “Holiday Market” (Nov. 3-Dec. 18), “Faces” (Jan 2-Feb. 15), “Reflections” (Feb. 15-March 21), “Light and Shadow” (April 26-June 6), “Images of Prescott, Arizona” (June 7-July 18) and “Artistic Visions” (July 19-29).

The gallery is receiving more entries than it ever has, and is continuing to constantly grow and evolve, Allen said. Starting on Monday, Aug. 26, the gallery has a 20% off sale for one week only, Blake said.

Prescott Center for the Arts is probably one of the most affordable entertainment opportunities in the Prescott Area, Blake said. Tickets for single shows range from $15 to $30, mainstage season tickets are $108 and Stage Too! season tickets are $60.

“It’s almost unheard of,” Blake said. “Robyn in particular prides herself in trying to keep tickets affordable so anybody can go.”

While dates for Reader’s Theatre have not been announced yet, Blake said the organization is doing more with the program in the upcoming season with a bigger library presence and taking it to senior living facilities. It’s all part of their mission to make sure everyone has an opportunity to see all facets of the arts, she said.

photo

Other programs for the season include the Teen Summer Stock Series (June 1-July 19), Young Playwrights Festival (submissions open Friday, Nov. 1 and close in the spring), Theater Adventurers (June 15-26), Summer Stock Jr. (July 6-25) and the fourth annual Gala (Saturday, June 20).

The 50th season is also the official launch of the Capital Campaign to patrons and the community who have the opportunity to donate right away, Allen said. Further, Prescott Center for the Arts is open to talk about its 50 years in the community or give tours to service organizations or clubs, Blake said.

They can do so by contacting Blake at 928-710-9131 or development@pca-az.net or Allen at 928-541-0209 or director@pca.net.

For more information about Prescott Center for the Arts or to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.pca-az.net.

Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St.

