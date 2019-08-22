One Stage puts on ‘Mamma Mia!’

One Stage Family Theatre is heading back to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center with three performances of “Mamma Mia!” this weekend.

“Mamma Mia!’ is a classic, we’ve been waiting for it to be available because it’s been on tour,” said director Tamee Niekamp. “We knew it would be a good fit for the community.”

It was also the right time for One Stage Family Theatre to put it on because now that Lessons By Lexe is in a bigger space, it presents the opportunity to do a bigger musical, Niekamp said, stating it’s a show with heavy dancing and heavy singing. There is a lot more dancing in this show than in the movie and parts of the Broadway version, she said. Still, it’s got all of everyone’s favorite songs like “Dancing Queen” and "Mamma Mia!,” Niekamp said.

Showtimes are at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $15 for youth and $20 for adults, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

The bigger space allows for a bigger cast, said choreographer Alexes Niekamp. The smaller space never really limited them at all before, but now they can breathe more and have room to do more things, she said. It’s also going to help with future productions, because in 2020, One Stage Family Theatre is going to put on “West Side Story” and “Newsies,” Tamee Niekamp said.

The show has a cast of 28, with the youngest being 5 years old, Tamee Niekamp said. It’s been neat to see how all the actors have developed their characters into their own over time, she said.

As a high-energy musical, Alexes Niekamp called the show a different spin on “Mamma Mia!” which she said has always been more focused on the Abba music.

“That’s 100% amazing, but I think how you tell the story to the music is huge too,” she said. “There’s (more than) 28 songs in this show so sitting through 28 songs of no movement would be really rough for the audience … it’s so much more amazing to have something put to it.”

Following the three performances, One Stage Family Theatre is holding auditions for its next show, “Narnia – the Musical” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Lessons by Lexe Dance Studio, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Suite 106.

For more information, visit www.onestagefamilytheatre.com.