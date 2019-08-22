OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 22
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

One Stage puts on ‘Mamma Mia!’

Mamma Mia! cast. (PCA/Courtesy)

Mamma Mia! cast. (PCA/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 10:35 p.m.

One Stage Family Theatre is heading back to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center with three performances of “Mamma Mia!” this weekend.

“Mamma Mia!’ is a classic, we’ve been waiting for it to be available because it’s been on tour,” said director Tamee Niekamp. “We knew it would be a good fit for the community.”

photo

Cast members practicing at the PCA. (PCA/Courtesy)

It was also the right time for One Stage Family Theatre to put it on because now that Lessons By Lexe is in a bigger space, it presents the opportunity to do a bigger musical, Niekamp said, stating it’s a show with heavy dancing and heavy singing. There is a lot more dancing in this show than in the movie and parts of the Broadway version, she said. Still, it’s got all of everyone’s favorite songs like “Dancing Queen” and "Mamma Mia!,” Niekamp said.

Showtimes are at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $15 for youth and $20 for adults, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

The bigger space allows for a bigger cast, said choreographer Alexes Niekamp. The smaller space never really limited them at all before, but now they can breathe more and have room to do more things, she said. It’s also going to help with future productions, because in 2020, One Stage Family Theatre is going to put on “West Side Story” and “Newsies,” Tamee Niekamp said.

The show has a cast of 28, with the youngest being 5 years old, Tamee Niekamp said. It’s been neat to see how all the actors have developed their characters into their own over time, she said.

As a high-energy musical, Alexes Niekamp called the show a different spin on “Mamma Mia!” which she said has always been more focused on the Abba music.

“That’s 100% amazing, but I think how you tell the story to the music is huge too,” she said. “There’s (more than) 28 songs in this show so sitting through 28 songs of no movement would be really rough for the audience … it’s so much more amazing to have something put to it.”

Following the three performances, One Stage Family Theatre is holding auditions for its next show, “Narnia – the Musical” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Lessons by Lexe Dance Studio, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Suite 106.

For more information, visit www.onestagefamilytheatre.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries