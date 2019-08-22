Obituary: James A. Earp Sr.

James A. Earp Sr., known to all as Jim, was born in Wilkes County, North Carolina, on Feb. 16, 1938.

When Jim was 17 he joined the United States Navy. He was married and had son James A. Earp Jr. He was transferred to Southern California in 1965, where he continued to serve until 1967. Within two weeks of his discharge, he joined the Santa Ana Police Department where he served until 1976.

He married Barbara Earp in 1968 and had son Marshall W. Earp. The family moved to North Carolina in 1976. He returned to the West in 2005 and settled in Prescott, Arizona.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara D. Earp; sons, James A. Earp Jr. and Marshall W. Earp. He was the proud grandfather of Alexandra Desiree, Isabella Rose Terra Boudreau, Rianne Hamilton, and five great-grandchildren. A sister, Betty Holbrook; niece, Sherry Bell; and nephew, Nicholas Bell.





Information provided by survivors.